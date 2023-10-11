Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 12, 2023

Here's a day that we can safely know as one that we are one step ahead of. What does that even mean? Well, on October 12, 2023, we not only feel clever, but we tend to be very much in tune with nature and our romantic partner's feelings. That's not to say we aren't always in tune, but ... are we? During today's transit, Moon trine Uranus, we may find that we are unaware of what they want but WHO they are. We are open to them, in other words, which allows us to predict their next move.

Predicting someone's next move doesn't sound romantic, but for three zodiac signs today, that's how we will work the magic. Because we feel exceptionally insightful during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, we also feel ready, willing and able to surprise our partners in the most delightful ways. So, essentially, what makes today so 'lucky in love' lies in the idea that we are willing to do things we've never done before because we finally catch on. Ah! This is what they want.

But, but ... what about me and my needs? Hang on, those needs will have their day, too. We needn't worry about 'me, me, me' on this day, October 12, 2023, because the interesting thing about Moon trine Uranus is that we feel satisfied with the idea of satisfying someone else. We want to please on this day. We want to cause someone else's joy, and the great part is that we CAN accomplish this. That's what Moon trine Uranus is all about — letting someone else have the spotlight and watching them thrive. These three zodiac signs are ready to give it all to the one they love.

Love horoscopes are luckiest in love on October 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get into it, you like to throw yourself into the whole 'make someone happy' thing. Sure, there may be a little ego in there, knowing that only you can do that special thing you do, but so what? If they really are as happy as you plan for them to be, then mission accomplished! That's how it goes for you today, Aries.

On October 12, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you will do all you can to anticipate your partner's secret desire and go out of your way to fulfill that desire because the truth is, you are a loving person. You want your partner to be happy. You've had your eye on them for a long time and you've been tapped into what makes them tick. You feel inspired by Moon trine Uranus, which boosts your enthusiasm in wanting them to have everything they could want.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you put aside your own needs, all you have left are the needs of others, and in this case, today, October 12, 2023, everything is geared toward pleasing your romantic partner. You love nothing better than to surprise them with something awesome. In this case, it's likely a material thing. During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you will get it into your head to buy them this present before they can.

You'll beat them to the punch as they say, and the punch will be their sheer delight over being presented with this lovely gift by you before they can decide whether they should buy it for themselves. You are a pleaser, Leo, and the joy you get from giving love and affection is almost as great as it is for the beloved person who receives it from you. Nice going today, Leo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon trine Uranus has you thinking outside the box today, Scorpio, which isn't all that unusual for you. However, on October 12, 2023, you'll think of new things to surprise your romantic partner that will blow their mind out of their cranium. You are very good at this already, and so when you come up with something wild and crazy, we are talking WILD AND CRAZY, and fortunately, whoever is wild and crazy enough to be your partner is someone who is used to being treated like this.

What's supercool about Moon trine Uranus, though, is that your partner can't possibly anticipate what you've got in mind and they will be even more enamored by you once you set your plan in motion. Let's face it: when it comes to love and 'range' — you are the total boss. Enjoy your lovely day, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.