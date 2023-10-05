3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On October 6, 2023

Take advantage of today's lucky transit, Moon sextile Jupiter, and participate in what you've wanted to be a part of for so long. It's October 6, 2023, and the universe is working for you, and this could end up very well, especially for three zodiac signs.

Love is the first thing on the universe's 'to-do' list today, and knowing this, we can advance with confidence and just assume that everything will work out well for us. Moon sextile Jupiter is a pure positivity transit and it works with our desire to be liked, loved and a part of things. It's a transit that assists with our social nature and helps us out when we need that little boost.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, we canings with optimism, and that which lot, especially for those who have held back simply because we don't know if 'we belong.' On this day, October 6, 2023, we will feel strong and successful because we are with someone we love and know that our bond with this person is cement-strong.

In other words, during Moon sextile Jupiter, the strength of our romantic life is what strengthens our social life. We move through the world as part of a couple. While individuality is always honored, today is for togetherness, and it is that which gives us our strength.

What makes us feel lucky in love today is more along the lines of a 'knowing' feeling. We 'know' that we've done well and with someone who respects us. We 'know' that they feel the same way about us, so we can put worry on the back burner and concentrate on the day, the plans, the world around us, and the people who make up our social life. Nobody is doubting us on this day, and during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, these three zodiac signs will prove to themselves and their partners that life is good, trustworthy and united.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 6, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may feel you must leave the house on October 6, 2023, and you'll want to do that with your romantic partner. Enough is enough; you need some outdoor fun and social entertainment, which becomes all too clear for you during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter.

You and your partner get it into your heads that you must find something that resembles a party, and with the Law of Attraction always on your side, you can find exactly what you're looking for. Moon sextile Jupiter helps with stuff like that, too ... if you want fun, then fun makes itself available. Today is a good day for keeping it light. Heavy conversations and soul-searching shares are not what today is about. Have fun, keep it light and enjoy your life, Aries.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might feel that on October 6, 2023, if you don't do something fun, you might end up 'going dark,' meaning you're already in a vulnerable mood. You suspect that a little fun and romance would do the trick when snapping you out of it. You'd be right, and you'd also be correct in assuming that fun is there to be had, so you might as well go with it.

During the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll find it easy to get along with people and if you've had any kind of rift recently with a romantic partner or good friend, that will cease to exist. Moon sextile Jupiter can heal a person, and you are ripe and ready for that kind of healing. You'll enjoy this day with someone you care for, feeling like the world is your oyster. Enjoy.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

One of the things that happens with you, Scorpio, is that you kinda sort of delight in drama until that drama becomes too much for you to control. And then all you want to do is go and hide in a corner until it passes. Lucky for you, this day, October 6, 2023, has the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter at your disposal and that means that the drama easily fades into nothingness, leaving you to be as free as a bird ... and filled with love and hope.

Wow, what a change. Just a few days ago, you thought that all you'd ever see was madness and drama and here you are today, sharing the day with someone you love, enjoying life. This transit shows you that there's always a brand new day around the corner, and during Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll find that you'd opt for love and peace over drama and control any day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.