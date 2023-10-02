3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 3, 2023

October 3, 2023, is not going to be an easy day for three zodiac signs, and that doesn't necessarily mean we won't get past what goes down today, but we need to be aware that moods will be dark and tempers will be...on fire. What we're dealing with today is the transit of Moon Square Saturn, and honestly, it's not one of our nicest transits; in fact, this aspect tends to rev us up to such a degree that we end up becoming irate and LOUD over the smallest of things, simply because we feel they aren't going our way.

We are not tolerant today, even when we know we NEED to be tolerant. This lack of patience really lets us be seen as very unattractive; we're going to show our animal side today, and it's not going to be a cute, cuddly puppy. More like an angry sloth or a mean and ornery old snake. We've got fangs today, and whether we use them or not, we're going to want to, especially if we are one of the three zodiac signs that are on the edge of snapping during Moon square Saturn.

We snap because we don't understand what's happening, and as we all know, the old expression: 'We destroy what we don't understand.' That's pretty much Moon Square Saturn in a nutshell, and for the three zodiac signs that simply cannot understand what's happening in their lives, today, October 3, 2023, is going to be all about how many insults we can hurl at people who, quite frankly, do not deserve our wrath. Oh boy, what a day we have ahead. Let's plunge in and try not to hurt anyone.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 3, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

October 3, 2023, has you remembering certain bad memories and feeling as though these thoughts have trapped you, preventing you from being able to successfully move away from them. It's true that you do honor the past...perhaps a little too much, and the real problem there is that you don't seem to get over it.

During Moon Square Saturn, you'll blame your past for whatever problems you have today, and while you may very much have a good, solid point there, you tend to blame it all on your past, which makes you feel as though there's nothing in the present to take responsibility for. The present-day is calling on you to step up, and yet, you feel bitter because of the past. You want to walk away from it and just get on with your life, but transits like Moon square Saturn make you feel as though you are stuck.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You run the risk today of coming off as cold and unfeeling, but that's just because you aren't in the mood to give someone the expected response you know they are looking for. You feel as though you are being manipulated by certain people in your life, and during Moon Square Saturn, your reaction to these people is less than welcoming, and they don't like that.

You feel self-protective on this day, and you don't want your world being intruded upon, and yet, you translate all actions that involve you as hostile; you don't believe that anyone has any good intentions, and this borders on paranoia, on your part. On October 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon Square Saturn, you may end up snapping at someone with that witty tongue of yours. You may also end up regretting your actions, so be careful.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When you turn off, everyone knows it, and on this day, October 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon Square Saturn, you will let each and every person who crosses your path know that you are just NOT IN THE MOOD. You aren't hearing people today, and you are doing that intentionally.

You want it to be known that whatever is bugging you is none of anyone's business, and should they dare to ask, you'll more than likely read them the riot act because...you are NOT IN THE MOOD. If those around you don't get that hint today then they are truly asking for trouble. Whatever really is bothering you is more than like so personal that if you do choose to look at it, it's probably not something you'd want to share with anyone, anyway. You'll get past it, and so will they.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.