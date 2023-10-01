3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A "No Strings Attached" Love Affair On October 2, 2023

One of the interesting things that we may find happening on this day, October 2, 2023, is that we have big dreams and aspirations, thanks to the transit of Mercury opposite Neptune. Because we see these dreams so clearly, they seem possible ... if only we stay focused on them and devote ourselves to making them realities.

While this sounds good — and it is good — it's also one of the reasons we want 'less' from our partners. We may not even want partners at all, but if we are involved, we may want our partners to accept that they need to step into the second position, and the first position is occupied by the need to realize certain dreams.

That may seem like a lot to ask of a person, to ask them to back off and let your dreams shine brighter than the person. However, if we are honest right from the start, there should be no misunderstanding. That is why, on this day, October 2, 2023, we will desire a 'no-strings-attached' kind of love affair. For three zodiac signs, the transit of Mercury opposite Neptune will make asking for this easy. If we know what we want, we should be able to verbalize that truth so that the other person knows exactly where they stand.

This isn't to say that we aren't able to love or even be heavily involved with a person. We are merely strong enough to know what our priorities are at this point. On October 2, 2023, during Mercury opposite Neptune, we know that, while we care about the people we are with, we know that if we have to 'go our way' at some point, we will need them to know in advance that this kind of thing might happen. No strings attached. Which zodiac signs will understand this feeling today?

Three zodiac signs who want a no-strings-attached love affair on October 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's not that you intend to let someone think they are second to your dreams. You can't help it, mainly because you don't want to let go of your dreams and are ambitious to make room for someone else as a lover. You'd love to have it all, and on October 2, 2023, you will feel as though you have to either let them go or tell them what your real intentions are.

During the transit of Mercury opposite Neptune, you will know in your heart that there's more to this than just being in a love affair, and while all of that is nice and wonderful, you still aren't ready to just kick back and enjoy it for what it is. You have aspirations that require concentration. That's the kind of concentration you can't give to the person you are with romantically. You are very happy they are with you, but they need to know that if you have to bolt, you will bolt — no strings attached.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You like to balance your love life, which means you aren't willing to forfeit the things important to you for love. As we all know, letting go of important things happens all the time within romantic scenarios. We may not necessarily want to let them go, but we do anyway, whether to please the other person or simply adjust to a compromise.

On October 2, 2023, you will know yourself well enough to know that if you are to live your life according to your principles, you must be truthful with whomever you are in a relationship with. During the transit of Mercury opposite Neptune, you'll know that if you're ever to be happy in a romance, the conditions need to be 'no strings attached.'

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're pretty much upfront about your ideas right from the start. So when you come under the influence of transit, such as Mercury opposite Neptune, you feel even stronger about telling it like it is. And now, 'like it is' is all about wanting to be in a relationship ... as long as no strings are attached. You don't always get a good response when you lay it out like that, but that lets you know if this will work.

On October 2, 2023, you will have one such situation and you will hopefully have success with it. All you want is not to give up on your dream. You don't feel that's too much to ask for. You don't see the point in getting involved unless the other person understands the conditions of what you are willing to give and what you are not willing to give.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.