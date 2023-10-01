3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 2, 2023

Here's an interesting perspective we might want to consider on October 2, 2023. Put as a question, we might ask: Why do we naturally assume that when a change is coming, the unknown outcome is going to be negative? We tend to fear major change because we can't trust that anything good will come. What if we had the mindset that if we were about to go through some kind of massive unearthing, what lies on the other side of the upheaval is something amazingly positive? Why do we always believe that change means terror? Why are we always afraid of what's to come, as if the unknown must always bring dread?

Today, we have a curious transit, and it may very well be the thing that helps us rediscover our love lives. We're looking at the influence of Moon square Venus, which shows us that we've gone through a lot for love and now have a choice in how we wish to take our love lives. Essentially, what's meant here is that ... we've just undergone a major change. Being that it may have been traumatizing, we don't necessarily trust that love is this happy place that awaits us. However, Moon square Venus shows us today, October 2, 2023, that love is not only worthy of believing in, it's here ... it's now. Right now, the goodness is available.

Three zodiac signs will wake up to the fact that the hard times are over. It's time to enjoy the love that exists in our lives right now. We've made the change. There's no sense staying in that flux where we only worry about what comes next. Next is here. Next is the NOW moment. During Moon square Venus, these three zodiac signs will understand that everything we want ... exists as the present. It's all good!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 2, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been known to go back and forth when believing in the future. But as of this day, October 2, 2023, you will get on board with the idea that what you have right now is what you are supposed to have ... and not only that, it's what you should be OK with. After thinking about your life, you'll discover something shocking: you have everything you want, including the best partner you could ever ask for.

You tend to doubt things a little too quickly and know this about yourself, but transit like Moon square Venus puts things into perspective. You feel good about life and love simply because you allow yourself to do this today, Gemini. This makes you know that you are responsible for your perception. Today's a good one ... tomorrow might even be better! Woohoo!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel like you've been shell-shocked regarding love and romance. So, naturally, it's hard for you just to drop down and believe that a good thing is indeed ... a good thing. During Moon square Venus on October 2, 2023, you won't be able to fight the feeling. That feeling will show you that you can trust the person you are with and that your past is in the background now and all there is the present ... and the present is dang good.

You have something right in front of you that takes you a while to adjust to love, sweet love. Sure, it's hard to accept because you have a history of distrust to get over, but that doesn't mean you can start getting over it today, during Moon square Venus. You can and you will. Good for you, Leo!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Can this possibly be the day you give yourself over to love without questioning it to the umpteenth degree? Yes, October 2, 2023, brings you Moon square Venus, and this transit does wonders for your trust quotient. First, you love October, so your mood is already fine. But you've always held off from believing in other people simply because you've had experiences that have been hurtful and have taught you to refrain when it comes to love.

Yet, love is right here, in front of your face, and nothing is going wrong with it. The person who loves you has no ulterior agenda. They want to love you and a future with you. During Moon square Venus, you will consider giving in to love for the first time. One life to live ... might as well spend it in love, right, Capricorn?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.