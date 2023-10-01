Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs This Month

October comes in with a bang and while many of our intentions might be good, we may find that during October 2023, we might be too enthusiastic about what we wish to achieve and overshoot our mark. What this means is that basically, we try too hard during October and the worst part about it is that most of those enthusiastic and awkward maneuvers happen to us in the name of love. Once again, our intentions are great. How we manifest those intentions may make fools out of many of us ... especially those born under the three zodiac signs mentioned today.

We've got a lot of frisky Venus energy clashing with a ton of Lilith transits, and that's how we get the idea of good intentions meeting up with wrong moves. Lilith enters Virgo right at the top of the month, giving us the idea that if we can stand out from the pack, we'll win over the one we love. With Venus trine Node on that same early day, we will believe with all of our hearts that the person we are focused on is the one for us, the only one, our true love, our soul mate ... the one who will heal our woes!

Yes, we are very romantic during October of 2023, but so are many unrequited love situations. Mercury moves into Libra while Mars conjuncts Node, giving us the impression that it's time to ACT NOW when we might be better off thinking things through first.

Venus conjuncts Lilith on the 9th, so the three zodiac signs mentioned here must be careful of their hearts—Saturn conjuncts Lilith later that week, along with Mars sextile Lilith. See, Lilith is a troublemaker and will disrupt a relationship, and with Mars backing it up, we are in for it.

We're heading towards Sun sextile Lilith at the month's end, which shows us that we cannot win this. With Venus trine Uranus on Halloween, the last day of October, we're looking at a month of frustration, mistakes and confusion for lovers everywhere. These three zodiac signs need to mind the times during October of 2023.

The three zodiac signs with monthly horoscopes for October 2023 are Taurus, Leo and Virgo.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

OK, you'll have to play it cool during October 2023 because even though you believe you're heading in the right direction, you also happen to be listening ONLY to your heart and as they say, 'the heart wants what the heart wants.' This also implies that the heart can be a pretty unreliable source when it comes to reality, and with all of the confusing and conflicting Venus and Lilith energy heading your way, your sign of Taurus, in particular, will be hit with the love bug. You won't know what to do with it. Sounds like fun, right?

Are you falling in love, getting excited and going on a mad pursuit to make that love into the real deal? It's all words, words, words, Taurus. You must keep an eye open because it's during October that you stand to make some of your worst mistakes regarding love and romance. Be careful, don't throw yourself away!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you refuse to believe that you could ever fail at anything — especially at love, you will find that October presents you with an unending series of what feels like doors being slammed in your face. Lilith's energy has you feeling as though you are somehow going to win over the person you have a major crush on, and in your mind ... why wouldn't you? You have the charm and the seductive skills and feel attractive enough to win the heart of just about anyone.

As they say, the only problem is that you are barking up the wrong tree. Because you feel so empowered with love and positive energy, you won't be able to reconcile the idea that the one you love just isn't interested in you, no matter how charming and charismatic you seem to be. You'll be dealing with rejection during October of 2023 ... but you being YOU, well, you'll get over it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have to get with the idea that you can't always have what you want just because you feel like you've asked for something that you feel is doable. You may feel that during October, you are somehow 'owed' something beautiful, but the problem here is that with all of the oddball Lilith energy around, you'll start to see what's wrong with things before you see what's right with them. In other words,

October has you feeling entitled and a bit snobbish as if the world owes you a great experience, and even though you know it's up to you, you still want to blame others for whatever hard time you feel. You may find that you are often picking a fight with your romantic partner. It's as if they are there to take the brunt of your frustration, and because you know they'll stick around for more, you continue to heap in on them as if you resent them for loving you. This is all heavy stuff, and you will work it out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.