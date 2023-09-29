3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 30, 2023

It's the last day of September (wait ... what?), and we feel like doing something extraordinary today. We can't help but feel that time is moving on quickly, but that only seems to rev up our internal engines. We want to be active, we want to play ... we want to think and share and enjoy all that life has to offer, and on this last day, September 30, 2023, we will get to enjoy the interesting side effects that come with the transit of Mercury trine Uranus.

So, what do we have here? We have three zodiac signs coming to terms with the idea that nothing lasts forever, and if that's true, then we have to make the best out of today. In love and romance, that means we'll be doing things like making commitments to loved ones or showing our partners that we are true to our word and that if change is needed to make everything work, then change it shall be. We are fearless and a bit crazy today, and it's all to accept life without fighting it. We are here for each other. There is no reason to fight anymore. Time is fleeting. Tempus fugit!

When we have the transit of Mercury trine Uranus upon us, we feel as though we don't want to be late to our own life story. If we share that story with a romantic partner, we know that on September 29, 2023, we have to start owning up to some of the things we've promised ourselves. This is a great day for three zodiac signs who want to prove to themselves that they can make it. We are strong, we are talented, and we mean business!

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 30, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This last day feels like the first day of the rest of your life because you are jazzed with positivity, energy and love of life. You feel friendship and acceptance of those around you, and when it comes to your romantic life, you are quite happy with how things have started to work out. It's taken time, but as you know, practice makes perfect, and it sure does feel that way during Mercury trine Uranus on September 30, 2023.

You have an easy way with words today, which is saying a lot because you can often come across as 'too much' or 'intense.' There's virtually no intensity to this day, leaving room for growth and sharing ideas. Your partner feels good about letting you in on a few of their secrets, as they don't feel you will use those secrets as leverage. It's a day of loving understanding. You accept each other and are ready to walk into October hand in hand.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury trine Uranus brings out the need to share with your partner the craziest ideas, simply for a laugh or ... to see if they can get with you when thinking outside the box. You love the person you are with so much because you consider them unique, like yourself.

Today, during Mercury trine Uranus on September 30, 2023, you'll feel as though the two of you are about to embark on a real-life journey together. You know you had to spend sufficient time with this person to determine whether you want to continue with them. You'll see this person is 'the one by this day.' They are wacky like you, different like you, totally freethinking and bizarre ... like you. It's a match made in heaven, Libra, and you are there for it!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you don't want to think that you're living for the future, you can't help but see that your love life is about to turn into something amazing ... very soon. During the transit of Mercury trine Uranus, what you've worked on until now is only starting to manifest as what you want it to be. This means that you and your romantic partner are about to step over a threshold that will land you in a new space in the relationship. This is the day you know you want to be in an exclusive, committed relationship with this person.

On September 30, 2023, you'll see how a transit like Mercury trine Uranus brings out your similarities. The person you love is much more like you than you thought ... in all the right ways. This pleases you and gives you hope for where it's all going. Enjoy the ride. It's going to be a good one!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.