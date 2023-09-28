3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve On September 29, 2023

There comes a time in our lives when we realize that if there's a job to do, if we want that job done right, we have to do it on our own. The same goes for the upkeep of a friendship. If we see our friendships fade, as they tend to do sometimes, we can either let them fall by the wayside, or we can tend to the upkeep and get on track with the friendship so that it may last and grow and thrive. Today, September 29, 2023, we are fortunate enough to have the breathtaking transit of a Full Moon in Aries, and this alone is the power punch we need to get our friendship back in line.

Hey, sometimes we don't care. Sometimes our friendship is temporary, and if they fade, they fade ... it's only natural, right? This is true, but then again, there are connections we make here on Earth that ring true to us, and we know that the people we call our friends are very special beings.

They are not here to be thrown away. We know who these people are, and for three zodiac signs, the consciousness of who is our friend and who isn't will be all too real today. We need to keep our friends close. We need to make sure they stay close. During the Full Moon in Aries, we go out of our way to stay connected.

The conversations we'll have today will be upfront and very obvious. We'll easily admit to it if we know we've been lazy. If we know that the friendship has started to fade, we'll confront that issue head-on and do it together. Today, September 29, 2023, is for those of us who are part of real friendships that last forever. Some folks will fade. That's just life ... but today is for the 'real deal in friendship' people. Today, we get back on it, and we stay there.

Three zodiac signs whose friendships improve on September 29, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are one of the most fun people in the zodiac, and anyone who knows you as their friend knows that they have someone they can not only trust but someone who will come through for them under any circumstance. Today, September 29, 2023, has you reminiscing over a few old friendships. You'll wonder why you faded, and you'll realize that that's just how life goes until you also realize there's the one person who should never have faded away. And because you will be affected by the transit of the Full Moon in Aries, you'll want them back in your life.

Why? Because you've already stood the test of time, but foolish pride and silly opinions got in the way and separated you ... for a while. Well, this is the day you reach out to them, and guess what? Not only will it seem like they've been waiting for this day, but you will resume your friendship and feel like no time was ever spent apart.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've fallen for false friendships and temporary acquaintances simply because you are a loving and social person who enjoys friendship. You've seen friends come and go, and you no longer call everyone you meet your 'friend.' Nice, yes, acquaintance, sure ... but friend? That moniker is reserved for one person only ... your best friend.

During the Full Moon in Aries on September 29, 2023, you will understand that even if you have only one friend, your best friend is the one worth fighting for. During this Full Moon, you will know everything is OK because this person is in your life. You need nothing else but also recognize that you must keep it alive. Today is when you and your bestie grow even closer, if possible. Good for you!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because you find it all too easy to dismiss people who don't please you, you may feel regret over some recent ghosting you've done to a very beloved friend ... and all because of your pride. Well, during the Full Moon in Aries on September 29, 2023, you'll recognize not only the fact that you were stubborn and prideful when you shut the door on that one super-loved friend of yours, but you'll also realize that they are worth apologizing to ...

And believe it or not, today, you will apologize to them for removing them from your life as if they meant nothing to you. You will learn a big lesson today and be humbled as well, as your friend not only takes you back ... they don't mention it again. There's no pride war going on here. You were wrong. They know it and don't need to wag it in your face. Friends again. Together forever!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.