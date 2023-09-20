3 Individual Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Horoscopes Today, September 21, 2023

Leo, Virgo, and Capricorn are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 21, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Pay attention to your finances at this time. Are you spending more than you should? Are you saving too much and making yourself (and perhaps your family) miserable?

A fine balance must be struck in such matters, and today's energy will remind you to do just that. Just remember: a stack of bills can just as easily make you depressed as light the fire underneath you to take control of your life. It's all a matter of perspective.

Vesta in Gemini is the main astrological driver of the day, and it's primarily connected with Ceres and Saturn. Both are on the cusps of their respective zodiac houses. Your loyalty will be questioned today, but there will be those who are firmly on your side who will shut down the naysayers. Allow the battle to proceed without you this time.

Also, if you haven't already, adopting a journaling practice will benefit you greatly. You don't have to write about every mundane thing that happens to you every day. Heck! You don't have to write every day either. It will help you collect those ideas, life lessons and realizations that strike you like an epiphany now and then. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 21, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 21, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today is an extraordinary day to start something new. It can be a project you put on the back burner for a while, a road trip you always wanted to embark on or even a new romantic relationship. Let your heart guide you to the right starting point, and then push off with your beautiful Leo energy into the unknown. If that reminded you of a Disney movie, even better!

Saturn in Pisces is in your corner today, despite Saturn's reputation and Pisces not being a friendly sign. Then again, there are facets to every story, and Saturn is here to remind you not to jump to conclusions and reject anything outright. Times change, circumstances change, and your decisions must also keep up with those changes.

Flowers will be lucky for you today, especially those that are yellow or orange. So don't forget to grab yourself a beautiful bouquet for your home. Alternatively, you can incorporate this energy into your life by wearing clothes that have embroidered flowers on them.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the energy today is extremely career and finance-oriented for you. So, if you have considered expanding or improving your skills, now's the time. Some of you will also benefit from taking a closer look at your investments. Diversifying your portfolio, purchasing new assets or starting a new savings fund for a future dream are all indicated for you today.

Sun-conjunct Lilith is the main astrological energy for you at this time. Sometimes, being polite does not get you the results you can get by being firm and unrelenting. Know when to play which hand, and you will succeed in the bargain of life.

Also, if you feel called to, today's a good day to reflect on the people and situations that are no longer a part of your life. Why did you choose to distance yourself from them? Did you forget to analyze a few life lessons because the pain was too fresh when it all happened? Look back and tie up the loose ends energetically. Once that's done, you can move forward swiftly without subconscious blockages throwing up bumps in the road.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today will be an extraordinary day for you or a day full of regrets. Be extra careful of your words and actions at this time. You can never go wrong with politeness and good manners. Don't allow anyone to walk over you like a doormat.

Jupiter in Taurus is the main astrological driver for you today. What can you do to future-proof your ... future? This energy asks you to focus on this question for yourself and those under your care and guidance. Those with a strong Sun in your birth chart are about to enter an enormously favorable period. Stay blessed!

For the rest, if you suddenly feel that your life has become like a B-grade movie, now's the time to pull yourself up by the bootstraps and be the director of your own life. Breathing meditation can bring you peace and help you make better decisions. These grounding rituals will also help you distinguish the truth from the lies.

