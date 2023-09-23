3 Zodiac Signs Can't Stop Thinking About Their Ex On September 24, 2023

Moon sextile Neptune is one of those crazy transits that have us either dwelling on the past or so into our thoughts that we become hard to reach. On September 24, 2023, we may be stuck thinking about someone from our past, a loved one who got away or perhaps the one who stayed too long.

Moon sextile Neptune has us caught up on things that no longer exist. And yet, we don't mind ... it's something to do, and we pour ourselves into nonsensical thinking just to fill the void. Three zodiac signs go with the flow of Moon sextile Neptune with a little too much dedication. We enjoy indulging in the idea of reminiscing. We know it's going nowhere, but we've done this before, and during Moon sextile Neptune, we are quite happy to do it again.

So, on September 24, 2023, we will again take too much time to think about an ex. What are they doing? Who are they with? Do they still love me? Do they hate my guts? Are they happy? Are they still alive? Yada, yada, yada.

So, you get the point. Today is all about the mental. No heavy regrets are happening today, nor is the desire to reach out and get back together with 'said' ex. We're just lost in thought and see it as a temporary indulgence.

We don't want to be removed from our headspace as this kind of memory trip gives us our kind of private joy. We don't need to share our thoughts with others, so what we think about today is nobody's business. Three zodiac signs will spend much of today thinking about their exes. OK, so what? Live and let live, right?

Three zodiac signs can't stop thinking about their ex on September 24, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're buzzed on thoughts of your ex today because you tend to return to your memories whenever you get down or disoriented. It's as if going over them repeatedly might afford you some peace ... or explanation as to why things are the way they are right now.

On September 24, 2023, you will experience what the transit of Moon sextile Neptune does to your mind. It will take you back to 'the good old days' where you will remember how good it was with the one you were once with ... and are no longer with.

You want to blame it all on them for not understanding you, for not trying hard enough, for giving up too soon ... and as the day progresses, you'll realize that you've been down this road before. It's what you do when you get down. You think of your ex as if it's part of some necessary plan. It never works, but it gives you a focal point for your mind, which is helpful.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's interesting about you, Virgo is that you always return to thoughts of your ex, but you know that you have zero attachment to them and these thoughts. It's as if you are programmed to think about your ex, and during transits like Moon sextile Neptune, you are practically a slave to your mind.

These thoughts of your ex don't do a thing for you. They don't make you sad, and they rarely make you happy. They're just 'there.' on September 24, 2023, you may wonder why you think of them, as it seems so ... meaningless. This could be the beginning of a great healing for you.

You've found your 'click' moment. Thoughts of your ex no longer hold anything interesting for you. You may be on the brink of detachment ... go for it, Virgo. Let them go and begin your life free from these meaningless thoughts of an ex gone by.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On September 24, 2023, you may notice that you are still acting as if you are in pain, as in the pain you felt long ago when you were with your ex. You are NOT in pain, but you've unconsciously held on to certain behavior patterns that you have now started to use as excuses to get you out of certain responsibilities. You return to the pain you felt when you ended it with an ex, and now you use it to keep you from getting into a new relationship.

Moon sextile Neptune can let you see exactly what you're doing here. You are starting to emerge from this old relationship's grip on you. You now realize that you are the one keeping you back.

This day has the potential to change your life. You may think of your ex today, but you will finally see that you don't have to act like you just broke up yesterday. Let it go. Let it go.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.