3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Be Luckiest In Love On September 24, 2023

What makes this a lucky day for three specific zodiac signs is that we have a thrilling transit ahead, known as Moon trine Uranus. On September 24, 2023, we may find that we'll feel like having fun if this transit takes us.

Our brains will be working overtime and in all the right ways. We are fearless in communication and inhibited with our romantic gestures. We are simply glad to be alive, but more: we want to impress, tease ... we want to stimulate and enjoy life and do it all with the person we love.

Friendships benefit on days with Moon trine Uranus, but romances are the real benefactors here. It all happens today for those in relationships who might have needed a little stimulation.

We will know this day as the first of many days when the kid gloves are off and the real deal is here. This means that on September 24, 2023, we are ready to show our romantic partners who we are and what we are made of. And for these three zodiac signs, we are made of love and sweet love.

This is not the day for fighting or trying to make things work. To be fair about interpreting Moon trine Uranus' energy, we need to know that it works best for couples already doing fairly well without cosmic help. Who can say no to a little extra positive energy, especially if it brings us closer and shows us more of what we already love and adore? Today is the day we learn a lot about our partners. We are open and ready to accept all that life gives us with gratitude.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 24, 2023?

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are the one who steps up today and brings the good news to the person you are with. And whether or not that news is monumental or just the words, "I love you,' you will find that whatever you say today is gold to the person you love. On September 24, 2023, you will experience the push of Moon trine Uranus and want to show off a bit.

You feel like making your romantic partner laugh because you know laughter is the best medicine, and you always want to cheer them up. You'll have great luck doing that today, and they will appreciate your presence in their life.

You can't go wrong on this day, Libra, because everything feels good. You want to be good and kind, which comes easy to you, and you are also inspired by your partner's desire to match you on all levels.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You feel like today was well worth the wait, as it's taken a long time to get here, yet it all feels like it was made in the shade. You can't help but want to make jokes today, as you're not in a heavy mood at all. You want to laugh alongside your romantic partner, and you'll find they can be a laugh riot when they let loose.

Today brings positive energy in the form of uniqueness and originality because, on September 24, 2023, you'll be entertaining the transit of Moon trine Uranus. For you, in particular, Uranus transits always do the trick when feeling happy and somewhat carefree.

You don't feel judged or belittled today, as you sometimes do. However, September 24 brings a whole new way of looking at things. You feel like sharing and caring, and the most noticeable thing about today will be the 'lightness.'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You can finally kick back and relax, knowing this day will provide you with nothing but love, light and laughter. Finally, a day of no stress, and boy, you deserve that. It's September 24, 2023, and the transit that comes to your aid today is Moon trine Uranus. It allows you to see the bright side in just about everything. Your love life has a spotlight. All you can see is how it dazzles.

Gone are the little tensions that have plagued you over the last few days. Whatever stress-related 'conversations' you had to have with your romantic partner have been squared away permanently. Today is the kind of day when you begin to wonder why you spent so much time worrying. You and your beloved person will spend quality time together, laughing, singing and having a blast. Thank you, Moon trine Uranus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.