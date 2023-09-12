3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Have A Good Day On September 12, 2023

Some of you are at a crossroads in your life right now. Your heart wants you to take a chance on yourself and your dreams and venture into the unknown. A part of you wants to stick to the known and the secure. No one can tell you which path is good and which one is not.

Because, despite the poetic musings of the world about grand adventures and roads less traveled, sometimes the tried and tested paths are better than the unknown. At other times, they rob you of a life full of extraordinary tales and joy.

Moon in Leo square Uranus and Jupiter in Taurus is the main astrological energy of the day. Listen to your intuition before you do something risky, especially with your wealth. No matter who laughs at you initially, you will have the last laugh when it protects you from the collective's delusion.

Also, if you are stuck in a conflict with someone close to you or a colleague from your workplace, today's a good day to do a candle ritual to help you unwind those treacherous bindings. A white or yellow candle is best for this. Just make sure to light it aflame while wishing for a successful resolution and subsequent peace while steering clear of hateful thoughts. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 12, 2023.

Three zodiac signs will have a good day on September 12, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's energy is intensely focused on family matters and real estate for you. So, if you have been planning on purchasing a house or are in line to secure a home loan, you are astrologically well-placed for the same. You may also want to discuss your or your children's future with your partner and grandparents.

Moon-conjunct Lilith has a weird connection to the North Node in Aries today. If you want to rebel against the status quo and prevent others from ruling over your decisions for the rest of your life, now's the time to make yourself heard or do something that draws that line in the sand. Also, if you don't maintain a gratitude journal, today's a good day to purchase one. Anything slim and beautiful will do. Just make sure to spend five minutes every morning writing down three things you are grateful for (in general), and then write again in the evening three things you are grateful for that happened that day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the energy today is very contemplative for you. Don't focus too much on your actions. Instead, ask yourself what you truly want out of life. You may be at a crossroads in your life right now. The more you contemplate your fate and future, the better you can make decisions.

Lilith in Leo is in your corner and here to help unleash your rad side. Think of it this way: pants were considered only for men until women dropped the conditioning and let it be known that clothes are clothes without gender. How can you apply this philosophy to your present life? How can you shatter expectations in the best manner possible?

Also, flowers are auspicious for you at this time. You can bring this energy into your life by decorating your home and office space with fresh bouquets or incorporating the same through your outfits, whether through embroidered flowers, croquet flower squares, or painted appliques.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, here's the thing. Challenges and conflicts are coming your way today. You are still on the best horoscopes list because these challenges help you level up, almost like when we lift weights at the gym to help us build our muscles. You can conquer these corners with grace as long as you believe in yourself.

Sun in Virgo is the main challenger for you today. Since Virgo and Capricorn are trine zodiac signs, the energy is trying to help you slow down and pay more attention to the details. Bring compassion into the mix because people always forget how they impact others in their grand quests, only for the other people to be the difference between victory and defeat.

Some of you will benefit from a closer look at your foods. They may be hurting your energetic body, even if your physical body is right. Adding more greens and earth-grown produce to your diet will help you ground yourself to reality and be more in touch with your intuition.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.