The 3 Individual Zodiac Signs Who Likely Need To Be Alone On September 17, 2023

One of the day's themes may seem very all about how we need to think things through before proceeding, which could have something to do with love, friendship or anything. What's known on September 17, 2023, is that we need more time to be ready. We are not ready to move forward or speak about it. Whatever is bothering us is our business and during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra, we just want to work it out on our own.

We may be pressured to respond to someone who could be a love interest. We may be having second thoughts about this person and don't know how to break the news to them just yet. Or, we may know exactly how to break the news to them, but we are too fearful of what that incurs.

We don't want to break anyone's heart, but we do not feel we owe them much either.

The truth is that we just don't want to be with people during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra. And, for three zodiac signs, this is serious. We aren't going to make things right today and will not plan to do it tomorrow. We'd rather avoid it all and see if that works out. Hmm.

Like this particular phase of the Moon, we are not quite there yet. Our thoughts are incomplete, and our minds must still be made up. Whatever we need to tend to, be it work, romance, health or family, for the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, one thing stands true: we just don't want to be bothered.

We need our alone space, our privacy ... we need to work it out on our own, and we certainly do not crave company. Today is for solitude. If we get some, then we will be content.

The individual zodiac signs who need to be alone on September 17, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When you want to be alone, you don't want to stand on a soapbox and announce it. That would defeat the purpose. However, you may have to tell everyone in your life that you are dead serious. Today is your day off and you want to hear zip from zap. You have ' things ' on your mind during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra on September 17, 2023.

Rather than explain everything that's going on with the many people in your life who are 'there for you' and ready for you to 'spill the beans,' the truth is, you'd rather handle this one on your own. You don't feel like sharing today and don't feel the need for attention. If you had your way, which this day is about, you'd spend it alone, in bliss. Will you get to be alone today, Cancer? That one is completely up to you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As soon as this day, September 17, 2023, begins, you will recognize it immediately as one of those best spent alone. That doesn't mean on the phone or texting back and forth with your bestie. It means solitude and sanctuary. You feel the Moon's pull on you and know it's leading you to a place where you'll have to take action ... but that's not for days to come, so while you're here, you need to relax this one out.

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra, you need balance. The only way to get to that peaceful place is by figuring it out alone. While you appreciate friendly company offers, you will do your best to decline politely. People need to be added to the menu for today. You need to clean your home and enjoy your own private space.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're not feeling particularly anti-social on September 17, 2023. You feel you need to tend to many other things that require your focus and the only way you can do what you set out to do is by doing it alone. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra, you'll feel the presence of the zodiac sign's push toward balance and you'll want to restore that kind of balance within your own life.

You know that to do that, you must be proactive and distractions, such as friendship, must be put on the back burner. Right now, you require your space. It's not personal and you don't have to reject someone over the idea, but it's real. You need to get busy tending to your responsibilities and if you're going to start anywhere, it has to be today, and you have to do it alone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.