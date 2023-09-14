3 Zodiac Signs Let Go Of Toxic Relationships On September 15, 2023

One would think that if we're in a bad romantic situation, walking away from it would be the obvious thing to do, right? People often ask why so many people stay in relationships they are no longer interested in maintaining. It's a complicated question, and there are lots of answers.

Think of it this way: We say 'yes' to everything we have, whether consciously or not. We may not 'want' to be in a bad romantic situation, but if it's there, we somehow make space for it. This covers everything: people, health situations, living situations and love ... we say 'yes' even when we feel 'no' and do it because, on some unconscious level, we are attracted to the experience to grow.

Oh no, we're not THAT noble; we don't invite negativity into our lives because we crave it. We invite in because our higher selves need the experience.

When Mercury goes direct after its retrograde transit on September 15, 2023, a part of our minds will wake up, and we will see that we got what we needed out of our acceptance of negativity. We got what we needed; now, it's time to say a conscious and valiant NO. Today is the day three zodiac says NO to 'bad love' and yes to freedom.

Mercury direct is more than helpful; it's liberating. Today is the day we realize that we got enough out of the negative love experience and that there's no point in 'learning' more. The whole point of learning is to apply that knowledge. We may be 'students of life' until the day we die, but we are here to use what we learn to grow ... within this lifetime.

These three zodiac signs make radically positive steps to change their lives today, September 15, 2023.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel as though your heart attended the School of Hard Knocks, but the exciting part about being someone who has been hurt by bad love is that you also know your limit. You've tried to be the person who accepts and deals with the less attractive bits that come along with relationships, but you are no fool, Taurus, and during Mercury direct, on September 15, 2023, you will feel a wave of self-confidence rise within you.

You will know that it's time to say NO to the situation that you put yourself in. Yes, you take responsibility for putting yourself in this place, giving you power. You are bigger than your problems now, and you are also the master of your destiny. It's time to walk away from the negative, as today allows you to accept that the future is positive and welcoming.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today gives you the impression that you've just woken up from a bad dream, as Mercury goes direct and refreshes your memory. What have you been thinking? You've placed yourself in a relationship where all you see is that you are losing yourself daily. This partner of yours doesn't seem even to see you, and you are no longer enamored with the dynamics of the relationship enough to want any more of it.

Either this person grew tired of you, Libra, or you unconsciously grew tired of them, but there's a call for action during Mercury direct, and on September 15, 2023, you will see no reason as to why you need to continue with this. This is bad love you've got here, and it's time to say NO. Carry on!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Well, this isn't how you imagined your love life, and you still aren't sure how things ended up so ... dreary and lackluster. You met someone a while ago, and you thought they were interesting. One thing led to another, and before you both knew it, you were in a relationship during Mercury direct, and you'll feel very strongly about ending it once and for all.

You don't feel obligated to stick around to enjoy some sort of victory dance for 'not failing.' You don't care if you fail because leaving a bad situation is certainly not failing. On September 15, 2023, you will tell the person you are present with that 'no,' the present conditions are no longer suitable for you and that you must take your leave now. Follow your heart on this one, Aquarius, as you know you're in the right.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.