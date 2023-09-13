3 Zodiac Signs May Experience Unrequited Love On September 14, 2023

Here's an interesting set of circumstances: on this day, September 14, 2023, we really and truly love ourselves and yet, we experience unrequited love. We find that we've come a long way, and we've worked hard on making ourselves into the best people we can be.

We've put in the time, and now, we are finally at the place in our lives where we are absolutely one hundred percent worthy of someone's love. And during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, we believe in ourselves so much that we aren't expecting anything less than stellar results and won't get them.

And that's where things get weird; we expect that because we love ourselves, attracting the person we want is naturally going to result in them loving us. Right? Isn't that how the Law of Attraction works? We believe in ourselves and so the rest of the world must follow suit, right?

Well, here's how Moon trine Uranus twists that into knots for three zodiac signs. It's during this transit that we find out that, even though our intentions are brilliant and positive, there's always room for some cosmic humbling.

Today, three zodiac signs get humbled by Moon trine Uranus. We really thought we were on to something with all of this revelatory self-love, and while we absolutely need to keep it going, we realize that just because we feel good about ourselves, it doesn't automatically mean we get what we want or ... who we want.

We don't get the love we want from the people we can't have today, and that becomes quite clear for three zodiac signs during Moon trine Uranus. The real question remains: can we still love someone as a friend after they have shown us they have no romantic interest in us?

Three zodiac signs who experience unrequited love on September 14, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Yikes, today is going to be smart, Gemini, and while none of it is your fault, you're going to realize that no matter what you do or say, the person you are in love with is simply not interested. At first, this news about unrequited love may seem abrupt and stunning to you, as you really weren't expecting it to go so wrong. But during Moon trine Uranus, you'll see that 'going wrong' is what this transit is all about. You tried your best, but you know how it goes: when a person just isn't into you, well, that's the end of that story.

You catch on quickly, and you're not about to push yourself on them, as you aren't up for the full humiliation package. Nonetheless, September 14 puts you in the humble section; you don't get the person you want. Time to accept and move on. Gotta ramble!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Once again, you got it into your head that if you show someone how amazingly excellent you can be, they have no choice but to see you as their hero and welcome you into their lives as their number one choice for love and romance.

You think highly of yourself, and that's a noble and great thing; however, you aren't in another person's mind, and you can't control how another person thinks of you. This has always been a disappointment for you because you think that everyone should love you.

On September 14, 2023, during Moon trine Uranus, you'll get to experience, once again, that everyone has their way of going about things and that the one person you have a total crush on is, well, not into you. Can you deal with that? Of course, you can.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's not just Moon trine Uranus that lets you know the truth, but it sure does push that truth along the way and into your path. What's going on is that you have always thought that this one person liked you, and the way you feel about them is nothing less than love, romance, passion and the works.

You really love this person, and being that they are friendly with you and kind in their way, you've started to imagine that your arduous feelings are reciprocated, and guess what? They aren't.

On September 14, 2023, your biggest mistake will be expecting them to tell you they love you because that's where the big disappointment comes to town. They like you, and no, they do not love you, and no, they do not want to be in your life 'like that.' Can you remain in the friend zone with them? We shall see.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.