The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Most Beautiful Horoscopes On September 5, 2023

If you are stuck in a relationship that seems to stop and start at the other person's whims, are you sure you want to continue such a relationship? Love cannot thrive where respect does not exist. And respect isn't just something given to role models and beloved authority figures.

It's the act of honoring another's free will and respecting their dreams and personal boundaries. Some of you may be stuck in social circles that are extremely disheartening and demeaning. Remind yourself that you are worthy of respect, and honor your own free will and personal boundaries. The rest will fall in line soon enough.

Moon conjunct Uranus in Taurus trine Pallas in Virgo are the main astrological energies of the day. In the clash between head and heart, it doesn't always have to be one or the other.

Sometimes, the former can provide direction while the latter provides the solution. Journal about your feelings and emotions today if you can and don't dismiss your rationality. Today is also a good day for reconnecting with your friends or gabbing with them over the phone.

If you can meet up, why not go for some ice cream or some hot pot? You don't always have to do something novel or adventurous when you are together. Sharing your everyday mundane life with each other and finding peace in each other's company often strengthens relationships better. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 5, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 5, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, raise your standards today and don't settle for less. Some of you may have an offer on the table that is irresistible, but it comes with caveats that are blaring all the alarms in your subconscious. Make sure you are not selling your soul to the metaphorical devil by failing to read the fine print. You are on the best horoscopes list today because you have the power to negotiate an even better outcome... if you believe in yourself.

Sun conjunct Mercury in Virgo are is your corner today. But because Mercury retrograde, the energy will benefit you more when you pursue introverted pursuits or turn inward and strategize for your goals. Daydreaming and jotting down plans and private lists are also indicated here.

Some of you are being called to work with the wind at this time. It can be literal, especially if you are an engineer who works on a wind farm. But for most of you, this is a metaphorical expression of allowing your mind and imagination to have free rein or harnessing the power of the wind in your manifestation rituals. A simple paper pinwheel and some burning incense are excellent ingredients for such endeavors.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Happiness comes to those who actively reach out for it, Gemini. Are you holding yourself back? The energy today will remind you of this and call on you to step out of your comfort zone and seize the joy that is waiting for you. Some of you are on the verge of a major breakthrough but are holding yourself back because of the opinions of others. Make sure you do not confuse respect and age with knowledge. Even the oldest individual in the world doesn't know everything.

Moon conjunct Uranus is the main astrological energy for you today. Let your eccentric side come out and shine. It will make the fun ... more fun? You know what this means. If some drama emerges out today, it will be all the more ridiculously entertaining.

If you feel called to, do an energy ritual to help you align your chakras. You can use rainbow candles for the same, especially those charged with essential oils that evoke the energy of each. For those who don't know, earthy scents are great for the root chakra, orange is excellent for the sacral, a bright and energetic perfume will highlight the solar plexus, rose for the heart, mint for the throat, and lavender and sage for both the third-eye and crown chakras.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are going places, Leo. But you can't take everyone there with you, no matter how much you love them. For some, this is because you may have people in your circle who don't have the wherewithal to join you on your journey. They will only be a hindrance or force you to stop because they are afraid of the journey (and it's not for them). Take some time out today to journal your impressions about this and you will have more clarity.

The relationship between Venus in Leo and Sun in Virgo is being highlighted for you. The energy may be in your blind spot, but it's still working in your favor. All you have to do is stick by your principles and ideas and let your intuition guide you to the best course of action for you. You will find a way.

Also, just because someone cannot join you on your journey doesn't mean they cannot stay at home (or in their comfort zone) and cheer you on from the sidelines. There's a big difference between that and someone actively disparaging you because they are envious or secretly competing with you. Know the difference and you will be fine.

