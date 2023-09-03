The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Predicted To Have Incredible Luck In Love This Week Starting September 4, 2023

The luckiest in love for the week of September 4 -10, 2023, are lucky for several reasons, but the first is because ... the stars are on your side, zodiac signs. In the long run, free will rules but it certainly doesn't hurt to have a planet or two rooting in your favor. We've got several during the week of September 4 -10, 2023, and they are all 'pro-love.'

Not everyone will be as fortunate as your three zodiac signs, but we'll all get through it. If you are one of the zodiac signs that has been favored, then come and meet your happy fate, as you'll be greeted by the astrological transits of Moon sextile Neptune, a Gemini Moon sextile Venus, the North Node trine Lilith (very special) and a helpful romantic booster brought to you by Sun trine Jupiter ... for the win.

So, we're looking at how our love lives will improve in terms of making our dreams come true. This is a big communication week for us, and that puts us to the test. With so much going on in our favor, we must acknowledge it by utilizing it. It's one thing to know we've got a good thing and another to make good use of it, and it is during the week of September 4 -10, 2023, we decide to use what's available to us ... watch us go!

This week ends on a strong note, as in 'Moon in Leo,' which tells us all we need to know. It speaks of the victory we'll be creating, which should give us the confidence to proceed with whatever we want to get off our chests. Use the available Mercury superpower to say what you mean and mean what you say during the very loving week of September 4 -10, 2023.

Here are the three zodiac signs that will be most lucky in love now.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week, you will make a severe breakthrough in relating to and communicating with your romantic partner, Gemini. What seemed so scary to you only a little while back now seems like it's not only possible but imminent. You love the person you are with, and you don't want to see this relationship go the way of past relationships ... and that says it all. You'll be taking full advantage of the transits that involve Mercury this week, but also on the one transit, North Node in Lilith.

It is this transit that helps you to take it all a little lighter and get playful with the way you go about communicating. In the past, you got way too serious when trying to get your point across, and Lilith's energy allows you to loosen up a bit, making you appear to be much more accessible. You are less scary this week, Gemini ... and that's perfect.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With the Moon starting in Gemini and working its way into your zodiac sign of Leo, it's as if the entire week is practically scheduled for you in advance. When it comes to love and romance, you may feel particularly confident. What you say flows freely from your mouth, and you aren't prone to tumbling during the week of September 4 -10, 2023. It's as if you're getting an open door to great communication skills and know how to use them.

As the week comes to its close, you'll notice that you seem to be having a meeting of the minds with your romantic partner as if you continuously think the same loving thoughts. This is because Moon trine Neptune at just the right moment, which, in its way, seals the deal for love and romance. Your compatibility is one hundred percent on, and both of you feel it feels like magic.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week is a bit bumpy for you regarding love and romance, but it will be a dream come true by the time it's over. During the week of September 4 -10, 2023, you'll start on a high note as the Gemini Moon brings in feelings of good cheer and kind talk. You may grow tired of the calm pace as the Moon squares Mars midweek, making you want to push the envelope regarding what you and your romantic partner do.

You love the 'good' vibes but don't want to get bored, so the North Node in Lilith comes to your rescue just in time. This transit brings out the tease in you, and guess what? That works, as your partner doesn't want to be bored. By the time the Moon in Leo rolls around at the end of the week, you'll both have learned a very special lesson about each other, and it will play out as love and passion.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.