3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Make Healthy Relationship Decisions On September 4, 2023

New month, new you, right? Right. We've just started the beautiful month of September and on this day, the 4th, we are ready to begin to change our lives...and we're taking our partners with us for the ride. September is symbolic of new beginnings; this is traditionally the month we 'go back to school' or 'start a new job.'

Whether or not we're doing any of those things, we ARE in the mindset to start the season out on a good foot, and that means healthy decisions and choices that will bring us optimum health, in body, mind and soul. And fortunately, we have the ultimate jumpstarted: Sun trine Moon, and this transit backs and supports all ideas of healthy living.

While it's great to get on the right track where our health is concerned, it's even better to do it with a partner, as in...our romantic partner. During Sun trine Moon, we may feel inspired to do things together, and if we're taking on a new diet or exercise regimen, what could possibly be better than two people working in tandem to get things going the right way. We inspire our partners with our own self-growth, and we watch them shine as they become lovelier by the day, as radiant good health washes over the both of you.

Three zodiac signs are always 'healthy minded' and when it's 'go time' to get healthy, these are the people who are first in line. So, whether we are starting a trendy new eating style, or we're going with the time-tested plans that always work for well-being, we've got the transit, Sun trine Moon, to make sure we approach it all with an attitude of success and togetherness. Let's go team!

Zodiac signs likely to make healthy relationship decisions on September 4, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It takes you a while to trust another person enough to decide that you want to take on a major project with them, but during Sun trine Moon on September 4, 2023, you'll be totally inspired by the person you are with and your romantic ties to them will be enough to get you to start something big. You have both been wondering about how the two of you can change your lifestyle without compromising too much of your joy, and it seems that if you do it together, you can have the success you dream of.

You both want to shape up and feel better; it's simply about that now. It's not a race to become the world's most beautiful person — that's not in your interest. What IS in your interest, however, during Sun trine Moon, is feeling good again. And your partner is on the same track as you, so striving for success together makes you a force of nature.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you decide to change your life for the better, there is nothing to stop you, and when you have someone in your court rooting for you, you feel like a million bucks. On this day, September 4, 2023, during the super-positive transit of Sun trine Moon, you will not only start a new health-related effort, you will start it with your partner and with the two of you supporting each other's actions, you simply cannot and will not go wrong.

The togetherness that you will experience when you prepare good, healthy foods together will make your heart sing! Going for walks together, working out even meditating and down time will be more pleasant. This is the beginning of a whole new you, Scorpio, and it's so nice that you'll get to experience this with someone who is just as into it as you are. Nice!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Once you and your partner get the hang of your new healthy lifestyle, you may even find that you get a little competitive with them...it's the kind of competition that is healthy and good for you, and you'll find that as the days go by, your relationship seems to be getting better and better.

This is exactly what you and your partner needed. With Sun trine Moon in the sky, you feel like you finally made the right choice; you knew change was inevitable, but you didn't realize how positive change required a positive and healthy attitude. Your body will thank you for finally paying proper attention to it. The days of slogging around like a smear of creme cheese are over. You and your partner are what you eat, and what you eat is pure, clean, well balanced, whole food. You are filled with energy and light and it is about time. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.