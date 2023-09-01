3 Zodiac Signs Find Respect & Self Love On September 2, 2023

Sometimes the road to self discovery is paved in rough experiences, but thankfully, we are an adaptable species and will always manage to find ourselves after a long, hard 'dark night of the soul.' On September 2, 2023, we will experience one of those awakenings, and it will occur after we go through something that we really and truly feel is the ultimate wake up call. What we have waiting for us is today's transit, Moon trine Venus, and it is here to show us that right here and now is exactly where we need to be.

Whatever it is that these three zodiac signs have been through lately, the fates have called 'enough.' We are at the point where the lessons part is over and the living part has begun to kick in. While we all like to think that life is a never ending school of hard knocks, we do have to know that life requires balance. It's not all lessons, sometimes it's application of those lessons and during Moon trine Venus on September 2, 2023, we will come to know self respect and self love. As it should be.

There are some people who believe that life is for constant study, and while there is truth to that, we can't simply dedicate ourselves to self-analysis and study round the clock. We have to get out there and actually experience something.

September 2, 2023 brings us a day of reckoning; we know now, as of this day, during this transit, Moon trine Venus, that there is more to life than just reading books on self love and improvement ... now, we have to make good on all that knowledge. This is the day we find the courage to do it ... without the books. This is the day we love ourselves without someone telling us that it's OK to do so.

Three zodiac signs find respect and self love on September 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today gives you a strong urge to put aside your books and your self help readings and actually live your life. You feel as though you've been hiding behind the lessons. If you tell people you are trying, they leave you alone, and you've gotten by with that for what might be years.

During Moon trine Venus on September 2, 2023, you'll find that you are no longer reliant on someone else's "OK" and that your happiness and self love doesn't depend on someone else approving of how you get there. You'll get there your way, and this is how Moon trine Venus works in your life; you feel secure making your own decisions. This is your life and you will live it as you choose, your way. You feel exceptionally strong and independent on this day. This clears the path for many more days just like this one.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you want to do is kid yourself into thinking that you are confident, because you've gone down that path before and you've discovered yourself as a fraud. On September 2, 2023, you will recognize very clearly what is real and what is fraudulent in your life and this knowledge will help you to rise above all of it.

During Moon trine Venus, you will be cosmically assisted into knowing who you are and what you are worth. On this day, you see your value as limitless. It seems that all your hard work has now paid off, and that pay isn't about money, but about self love and self respect. You've always wanted to respect yourself, as you've always known you were special. Well, on September 2, 2023, you will know it and own it because it is the truth, Gemini.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's time to set aside your reading materials and start to live some of these dreams that have existed only in your head. It's September 2, 2023, and the universe has presented you with Moon trine Venus as your guide and assistant on this day. It's telling you to trust in yourself and to be less reliant upon the mass amount of learnings you've acquired.

You've done yourself well, Aquarius, but you can't spend your whole life in your head, and you can no longer hide from the real world. You are here to live your life, bold and 'out there.' It's one thing to read about self love and a whole other thing to live it, and as of today, you will get that point all the way to your core. You are here to love and honor yourself. This is your life, Aquarius. Live it, live it, live it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.