3 Zodiac Signs Are Ready For A Long-Term Relationship On August 30, 2023

On August 30, 2023, three zodiac signs are ready to make a long-term commitment. So, what we are looking at today in terms of our romantic lives and relationships, is the idea of "can we get this show on the road, or what?"

This is the time when one party in a couple decides that the fun and games are over, and now it's time to get down to business.

August 30, 2023 brings up an idea in three zodiac signs — they are now ready to take the relationship to the next step and get into the settling down for the long term. While this explanation may zap all the romance out of the idea, we have to admit; that's the way it goes. During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, we don't see it as 'how to remove the romance' but more along the lines of 'how to last forever with our partner.'

We're ready. We may not have been ready until now, but today flags the beginning for many of us, and we now really want to take what we have seriously. It's OK, and the good part is that our partner's are more than likely on board with the same idea. What we will be doing on this day is bringing the topic up; that may be scary or intimidating, even if we know our partners are with us. It's the idea of saying aloud — that's the scary part, because ... what if they really do say, 'yes?' Then it's real. As in ... really real.

That's what we want, right? We want our partners to feel exactly the same as we do when it comes to being in a long-term relationship, because we don't want to drag someone with us into something they don't want to be in. Cancer, Leo and Capricorn zodiac signs may be able to confirm the status of their relationship by the end of today. Nice! These three zodiac signs will lead the way...

Three zodiac signs most likely to be ready for a long-term relationship on Augsut 30, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, you feel you've come a long way in this relationship and now it's 'time.' Time to get serious and that means that on August 30, 2023, you and your partner will have a conversation of import. You need to let them know that you don't want to continue on 'as is' — you, personally, need some kind of security.

This is because during Moon conjunct Saturn, feelings of insecurity pop up and make us want to grab on to the side of the lifeboat, hoping someone will pull us up on board. We may get it into our minds that what we have is somehow imperfect and that the only way to perfect it is by declaring our future intentions.

That's OK, it happens and we all get like this at this point in a relationship. Some leave when they feel too needy, and some stay on for the duration. Today is all about you and your partner deciding which path to take, and you will more than likely choose to stick it out ... for the long term.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You not only like the idea of having a long-term relationship with your partner, you feel it builds character and makes you appear more 'solid' as a person. On August 30, 2023, long-term commitment will appeal to you, mainly because you truly do love the person you are with, but also because you like coming across as a 'winner.'

During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, you will want to secure that winning streak by confronting your partner with the idea of settling down, as a couple, for as long as it takes. You are all for the concept of partnership and you are ready to devote yourself to this person for the rest of your life. You hope they feel the same, as that would complete the victory that you have in your mind. No worries, there, Leo, they are all there for you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There was a point in your life where not only did you not want to get involved enough with a person that you'd eventually have your relationship with them turn into a long-term affair, but where the idea of it scared you to death, and would be something you'd run away from. Today, however, all that is changed, and that is, ironically, the only way to fly for you.

You don't want to have to worry of drown in suspicion, thinking about what your partner is doing, and you feel that — during Moon conjunct Saturn — the only real way to hold a person to you is by committing to a long-term relationship, akin to a marriage. On August 30, 2023, you and your person will vow to each other never to leave each other, and you will do it in love, in trust, and surprisingly because you both really want this very badly. You've grown up, Capricorn. Welcome to adulthood!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.