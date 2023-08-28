3 Zodiac Signs Likely Want To Be Alone On August 29, 2023

During the transit called the Moon opposite Venus, we are very much in touch with what we want out of love. We are specific and particular, but one thing stands clear: on August 29, 2023, we need to do this alone. We aren't rushing into any kind of decision-making and whatever it is that we decide we're going to do about or for our love lives is something that cannot be influenced by another person. Not even our romantic partner; we need to be alone to gather our thoughts, and Moon opposite Venus lets us know that we are right to feel this way. For three zodiac signs, the way will be obvious; we need to be alone in order to figure out what it's all about.

We need to clear our heads and that means that we cannot put ourselves in the position of being bombarded by external opinion or noise. We hope to get the support of our loved ones during this time, as they have to know and accept that they are not wanted by our side. Emotionally, yes, but physically...no. We need to stay alone, in our rooms or cars or homes or gardens, and we need to feel the strength and power of what being alone really does for us. It heals us, and that is what we need right now... a healing. And this healing comes from within...without distraction.

Three zodiac signs will welcome in the feeling that comes along with Moon opposite Venus on this August 29, 2023. We are ready to be healed, and we know that we are the ones who will do the healing. We are not here to dawdle any longer; we need our private space and we hope that others will understand, because we also do not know how long this need will last. One thing we do know is that during Moon opposite Venus, being alone is important for our health and well being. Know it, own it, do it.

Three zodiac signs likely need to be alone on August 29, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have absolutely no problem at all with your romantic partner, but you do need your space, in fact, during Moon opposite Venus on August 29, 2023, you may find that the only way you can survive the day is by getting away, as in far away from them. They didn't do anything to merit your need to be alone, but you need to be alone and this comes simply because you do this now and again; you require space. Don't be surprised if you find yourself traveling solo, as the great expanse calls your name; you'll return, however. You are fleeing, you are merely stretching your wings and doing what's necessary in order for you to remain 'you.' You will always return and you will always be loving and gentle, but you will also always need your alone-time, especially when a transit like Moon opposite Venus is around.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You rarely ask your partner for anything, but on this day, August 29, 2023 during the transit of Moon opposite Venus, you will ask them for space so that you can be alone, to think, to heal yourself. You aren't in any kind of bad shape; you simply need to be alone so that you can gather your thoughts together. Those thoughts have nothing to do with your love life, in fact, you feel very secure on that front but you have other personal matters that you need to sort out and you don't want to have to cater to anyone else's needs at this time. You aren't being selfish, although you may feel that way for asking to be alone; still, it's non-negotiable, and you will pursue what your heart tells you to do. Finding what you heart says take alone-time, and that is what you will set out for on August 29, 2023.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Being alone is no big deal for you, as you are one of the zodiac signs that really enjoys your time away from the crowd. You have built your life to be one where no questions are asked when you decide to slip away and just be on your own, be yourself. During Moon opposite Venus on August 29, 2023, you will once again hear the call for solitude and you will listen. Your romantic partner knows you all too well and would never get in the way of your solitary pursuits, and that's one of the reasons you love them so much. It's nice to be respected for that which causes nobody any harm; nobody feels jealousy when you want to be alone, in fact, it gives them time to experience their own healing solitude. Transits like Moon opposite Venus work very well for you, Pisces. Enjoy your alone time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.