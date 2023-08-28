3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Luckiest Weekly Love Horoscopes, August 28 - September 3

We are doing well this week in the love department, and while all zodiac signs stand to benefit, three will rise above the lot. With a Uranus retrograde to kick us off, we're looking at a week of progressive moves and decisive actions. During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, we will see how these three zodiac signs face adversity only to come out smelling like a rose.

This week is not for the weak of the heart regarding love and romance. The successful ones are the ones who put in an effort. We have many transits here to thwart that effort, so it will take heart to get through the week in one piece.

However, the Lucky Three will have no problem licking this cake. We've got Moon square Jupiter to set us up for a few arguments, but as the Full Moon in Pisces approaches, we will see the difficulty and how to bypass it. That Pisces Moon is what's going to help out the couples who might have been afraid to bring certain things up.

With the Moon opposition Mercury, we will notice that speaking our minds is not as easy as we'd like, even in front of the person we love the most. In comes Moon trine Venus to the rescue, with the power of an Aries Moon coming round the bend to ensure we stick together and work it all out.

We end this week on a high note as Venus emerges from its retrograde and goes direct. For three zodiac signs, it will feel as though we've just won the Olympic Games. We've jumped over the hurdles and the hoops of romance, and we can safely say that we've 'won' this round. Gold medals for all!

These three zodiac signs have the luckiest weekly love horoscopes, during the Pisces Full Moon:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nothing happens without you supervising it, so when you want success in love, you do it with power and intention. You want success in love and are with someone you are still getting to know. During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, you will find that this person is far from perfect, but then again ... who is perfect? Are you? No, so that's the end of that quest.

What you will consider this week is that while your partner isn't perfect, they are certainly worth sticking with, and when you start to warm to that idea, suddenly, they become a lot more perfect to you than you ever thought possible. OK, so compromise isn't such a bad thing after all. You can do it, and you will, and because you are now open to the idea, everything in your love life falls easily into place.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because of your self-doubt, you've started to assume that the people in your life don't think you can have a decent love life. Nobody is thinking about whether or not you even have a love life, so do yourself a favor and stop wondering what others think of you. Concentrate instead on this wonderful person who has come into your life, and stop foreseeing doom and gloom.

Live in the moment, Gemini, because if you do so, you will find that during this week, August 28 - September 3, 2023, you will experience something you've never allowed yourself before peace of mind. Your person loves you and they are waiting for you to snap out of your reverie. They know you are waiting for the ball to drop and they are not giving you any good reason to think that way, so just stop. The love is there for you right now. Enjoy it, know it, accept it and live in it. It's good for you!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Whenever positive Venus transit hovers overhead, you stand to do very well in your love life, and you've needed a 'touch up' where your romance is concerned. Good timing, Virgo, because Venus wants to catapult you into a much better mental state, preparing you for new and exciting romantic opportunities.

During the week of August 28 - September 3, 2023, you will see how the Pisces transits, mainly the Full Pisces Moon, work in tandem with the Venus passages, and before you know it, you and your romantic partner will feel as though you've been given a second wind. You can breathe easier this week because the two of you have already worked out your problems. It seems that this week presents you with a clean slate. The world is your oyster ... slurp it on down!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.