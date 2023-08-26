The 3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Have Challenging Horoscopes On August 27

It's almost obvious and typical of how a transit like Mars in Libra works, and we can figure out its modus operandi very easily if we simply look at the name of the transit itself. Mars in Libra. It's exactly as you'd think it would be, meaning today is the day we not only lose our balance or control, but in doing so, we get very angry with ourselves and if we're extra unlucky, we make it even worse for ourselves.

Mars topples Libra, the zodiac sign that represents balance and order. Mars gets in the way and being Mars, it never goes in lightly. Mars always makes a royal mess out of things, and on this day, August 27, 2023, 'things' are defined as emotions, ego-related issues and temperament. We see you, Mars ... we know what you're up to, you rascal.

August 27, 2023, can knock over the sturdiest mindsets. For three zodiac signs, this may seem impossible. We know who we are and are not about to fall for some transit and its tricks. That's how it crumbles, friends. It's in the idea that we 'think' we are immune to the wily ways of astrology, and then BOOM comes the toppling. We will, no doubt, play the innocent victim.

Today, we show others we are a little more fragile than we'd like to be perceived. We offer people that if pushed, we flip out. Oh yes, it's not a mere 'overreaction' here; no, nope. During Mars in Libra, we show a side of ourselves to our friends, family, lovers and total strangers that consists of petty snipes, overly defensive moves, and an outright bruised ego. If we are pushed on this day, we don't react well. It is not very Libra of us, is it? These three zodiac signs will not do well while Mars is in Libra.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 27, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Known for your sturdy and unbending stance, you believe you can weather any storm and while this may very well be true, there's one thing you don't like: being told you are wrong, no matter what the subject is. You may be wrong, and you may know you're wrong, but admitting it is something that just angers you, and the last thing you want to know is that there's someone in your life who keeps on insisting that you confess to your wrongness, as if they get a thrill out of watching you bare your soul.

On August 27, 2023, all your balance and control will be stomped on by Mars in Libra, as it almost feels like it's been expressly created to make you angry. You'll feel anger because you didn't need this 'challenge.' Why can't this person just back off and leave you alone? Because Mars in Libra is in the sky, that's why Taurus.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you'll be feeling during Mars in Libra is resentment. Resentment over the fact that your well-established peace of mind has been upended by someone — at work— who can't keep their mouth shut or their thoughts to themselves. It's as if this person has suddenly gone mad, and you've become their focal point. You didn't ask for this, but you are somehow 'there' in their trajectory line, and now they just won't shut up about this, that or the other thing.

All you want is to get your work done so you can hear them no more, and while that's a nice, reasonable request of the universe, things like 'reasonable' don't exist during Mars in Libra. August 27, 2023, will try your patience and set your nerves on edge, Virgo. Steady the course, and try not to take this other person's nonstop condemnation session too seriously.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What gets your goat on this day, August 17, 2023, is the idea that your feathers are being ruffled, and you spent a long time getting those feathers in place. This means you've developed an air of 'cool' and you like yourself best when adopting this chilly attitude. You believe it gives you an edge and aren't doing anything wrong with it, so you'd like to let it be.

You don't hurt other people by being 'cool.' This is how you go about life, in your 'style.' During Mars in Libra, your calm, collected self-esteem will be challenged as someone in your life seems to be born just to knock you off your high horse because they perceive your 'cool' to be snobbish. It's as if this person wants to mess with you because they don't understand how you can always be so cool. The problem is, they will get to you and your cool will be blown. Mars in Libra sets out to make you look like a fool. Try to let this bounce off of you — you are way too cool for that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.