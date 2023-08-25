These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 26, 2023

On this day, August 26, 2023, we will have the chance to see just how strong our minds are and how good we are at literally manifesting our love life the way we sit to see it. We've got the transit, Sun trine Moon, to help us with this, and if we put our minds to creating something special for ourselves, we may just find that we are on the road to receiving exactly what we want in love. This is most definitely a lucky day for lovers, and for the three zodiac signs that are most open to a transit of such grand magnitude, this day will rule supreme.

What needs to be mentioned, however, is that Sun trine Moon works best for those of us who have already put the mechanism in place; we're always in love with someone, in other words. For those of us who know what we want out of love, today is the day when we can finally see how it all works out. There is no fear today; there is only the drive to see it through. We feel positive and hopeful, and there is no blind faith involved; this isn't just about hope, but about manifestation, as we mentioned before. During Sun trine Moon, if we want it, we get it, and we get it because we make it so.

This day goes out to the brave ones who dare to take their fate into their own hands and make love a part of it. Three zodiac signs have unknowingly signed up for this, and oh how they will benefit for their efforts. This is the day when couples come to know that they can trust the one they are with, and once that is established, all things become possible in the world of love and romance. Which zodiac signs will benefit the most from the transit, Sun trine Moon, on August 26, 2023?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 26, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Sun trine Moon has a way of opening up your mind, in so much as on this day, August 26, 2023, you will start to believe that anything is possible. You aren't feeling skeptical today, which is refreshing for you, and that's mainly because you're started to see how if you put in the effort towards your love life things happen.

You've come to know that playing the role of the passive witness is most definitely NOT how to keep a romance going, and on this day, you'll feel very confident about how you approach the person you are with. You no longer see them as someone who will be 'conquered' by you; in fact, you are willing to be conquered by them, and that is essentially how the major change starts to work. When you realize that this is a two way street, this love affair of yours, you'll start to see some real 'signs of life.' This is how Sun trine Moon works for you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you can be pretty analytical when you need to be, there's a part of you that desperately wants to trust that everything in your love life will work out, because somehow, you'll find a way to make it so. This is the kind of day where you literally feel the power and that is because today's transit, Sun trine Moon, is so strong and so inspiring mentally, that you can hardly think of failure.

In fact, it doesn't exist on this day, August 26, 2023. You are used to controlling things like business and finance, but often times, you've fallen short in the love department but why? Why should you, who is so capable fall short in love? The answer is: there is no reason, and in realizing this, as you will during Sun trine Moon, you will once again take the reins and steer yourself and your loved one to victory.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you will come to recognize on this day, August 26, 2023, is that believing is seeing, meaning, you have the power within your own self to create the love life that you have always envisioned. What's in your mind can become what is real, and that is precisely how Sun trine Moon works.

The Sun enlivens the Moon, and that means that light is being shed upon your thoughts; these thoughts become reality, and the reality you wish to create is one of love and relationship. You are a true romantic, and the only thing that's every kept you from realizing your relationship goals is fear; fear of rejection, fear of speaking up, fear of confrontation alas, no more with that! Today's transit Sun trine Moon helps to clear up any doubt, leaving you a wide open space to manifest to your heart's content.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.