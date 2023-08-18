The 3 Signs Who Will Likely Have A Rough Day On August 19, 2023

Before we take everything the wrong way, let's step back and ... breathe. Today brings us a difficult transit to deal with, and for three zodiac signs, that means misunderstandings and false impressions that we might not be able to shake too easily.

We are looking at how the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune affects our moods and our perception during this time. We tend to find fault in what we see and aren't as trustworthy as we might have been only a day ago. On August 19, 2023, we're looking for all the things that could go wrong and, if we look hard enough, we will find it.

That's the key here. We need to hold back. We need not take it all that seriously to get through this day. Taking life too seriously is at the root of so many people's problems, so when we have a transit like Moon opposite Neptune, it doesn't help. That's why we, ourselves, must intervene.

Today may put us in the position of being too sensitive and overreacting to something we may even recognize as not something that's actually a big deal. We know it, and that's the issue here. We know we are overdoing it, but we can't stop during Moon opposite Neptune.

Three zodiac signs in particular will feel a strange and ironic comfort in feeling sorry for themselves. They know it's wrong, yet, it feels oddly satisfying.

Perhaps this is how we get attention on this day. We may not feel we are doing well enough, so we replace the focus with negative action, which is therefore reinforced by negative attention. We know it's wrong. That's the weird part.

During Moon opposite Neptune on August 19, 2023, three zodiac signs will take self-pity to a new level.

Maybe it's just something we need to get out of our system. After all, we're only human.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings you a different way of twisting things, Virgo, and what's meant by this is that on this day, August 19, 2023, you will seek out disapproval simply because you feel the need to complain about people. This isn't conscious, of course, but because you feel bad about yourself, you want to blame others to justify feeling self-pity.

During Moon opposite Neptune, you may find that you can't help but talk about other people. Your main gripe with them is that you think all they have on their minds is you. You are projecting your self-doubt on others because admitting that you simply aren't fond of yourself today is too much to bear. So, instead, you'll talk about how they all say things about you at the office or how you're getting dirty looks on the street. If you start getting down on yourself, remember that this is all really just you judging yourself, as none of these people are doing anything remotely close to what you've encouraged yourself to believe.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never been one to accept what other people say if it doesn't work with your image of yourself, and on this day, August 19, 2023, you may have to contend with someone else's opinion of you. While this is an everyday experience and doesn't necessarily have to be a bad one, during the transit of Moon opposite Neptune, you will decide that not only is the person who has suggested something negative to you wrong, but they are horribly off base and deserving of your scorn. You don't just let it go in one ear and out the other. You dwell on their words, giving them all the power to make you feel bad.

Today is rough for you because you take it too seriously. This person is no one special in your life, so why bother giving them all that power? Take it back, Aquarius. Don't listen.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You tend to believe that when you get an impression of a person, you are flawlessly on point and that what you believe is what is. Today, you will pass judgment on someone that will be unfair to them, but you don't see it that way during Moon opposite Neptune. You see yourself as right and unfailing and don't like what this other person has done or said. Instead of walking away, you make it your business to indulge this negative feeling, which gets to you.

At first, you think your smugness will uplift you, but on August 19, 2023, it will bring you down during the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune. Do yourself a favor and just let it slide. You don't have to judge them to eternal damnation when letting it go makes much more sense in your world. Lighten up, Pisces, and try to work in a smile today. It will help.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.