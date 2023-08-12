3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 13, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 13, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Today is a free day for everyone! You can do whatever your heart pleases and the universe won't get in the way or send fated events to counter your intentions. Why not use the time to give your creativity wings?

Some of you are very intuitive and have been feeling the whispers of an idea recently. It can be the idea to go on a vacation with your significant other or family, pick up a new hobby or even make new friends! Pursue these inner whispers, and you will soon bring love, joy and plenty into your life.

Moon opposite Pluto is the main astrological energy today. Juno joins it in Cancer. Sometimes it can be hard to hear your inner voice if you have been around authority figures who are bullish or never give others the space to exert their power. Today's the day to change that script and own your power. Be your champion at this time.

Also, if no one has told you how amazing you are lately, here's the sign you were looking for to say it to yourself. You are more impressive than you think you are! Don't diminish your gifts and abilities by comparing yourself to others or beating yourself up for past mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes. If anyone has tried to make you feel small for this universal condition, you should ask yourself if they are ignorant of this reality or just plain toxic. Why associate with those who don't have basic compassion? Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 13, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 13, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, pay close attention to your intuition today. It will be whispering messages and ideas throughout the day to help you align yourself with your true path and life purpose. Some of you may experience something supernatural today too. So if you are scared of ghosts, steer clear of empty alleyways and old houses. An open channel can attract negative attention too.

Sun, Venus and Lilith in Leo are in conjunction today. It's a potent blend of superpowers that don't like to do anyone else's bidding. With their placement in your home sign, you can expect to be at your rebellious best today. Just make sure you are not targeting the wrong people in your rampage. It's important to have enough self-control to prevent collateral damage.

Today is also a good day for thinking about your future and that of your family if you have children and a spouse. Where do you see yourself five years from now? How do you want to raise your children (whether you have any right now or not)? What can you do differently to be more authentic to yourself and your principles while removing the influence of peer pressure from your life? Journaling your thoughts will help you tremendously.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, be careful of false friends and well-wishers today. You are primed at this time for bringing your manifestations to fruition. The energy will get blocked if you share your hopes, dreams or plans with others, including your close friends and family. Interestingly, although the day will bring a few challenges on its wings, you are on the best horoscopes list because you can dodge the problems if you do not allow peer pressure or outside opinion to sway your mind.

With North Node moving through Aries at this time, some of you may feel like you lost the time needed to put your plans into action or missed the window of opportunity, but luck can also originate from within. Lean into the energy of Jupiter and you will unlock your inner authority. Let that be your guide through the day.

Orange fruits and flowers are lucky for you today. You can even use orange blossom water or perfume to enhance your manifestation powers and attractiveness. Just make sure you are not allergic to any of this! Some of you will benefit from working with yellow crystals at this time too. Citrine, honey calcite and yellow adventurine are some good options for the same.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Love, joy and patience are indicated for you today, Capricorn. Align yourself with these energies and you will reap maximum rewards and blessings throughout the day. Some of you need to find an emotional equilibrium with your significant other. It can feel scary to make yourself emotionally vulnerable or put yourself out of your comfort zone in a dynamic way. Still, it's no different from the scary challenges you have faced and overcome in other areas of life. It's the necessary sacrifice for what you truly want. This is indicated for all loving relationships, including those with your parents, siblings and others.

Pluto retrograde can be uncomfortable in general. But, when it's sitting on the threshold of your house and ready to move into Aquarius, one can't help but want to speed things up so you can go back to living life without being asked to deal with triggers and crises. Yet all this is making you wiser and affirmer on the inside.

If you haven't already, send your gratitude into the universe today. You can use incense, but silent acknowledgments and written manifests are also good. Sometimes it's important to look back on life before we can move forward.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.