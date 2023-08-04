What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest This Week Starting August 7, 2023

Only focus on what will truly last. The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus on August 8, 2023, will help you reflect on what you want to rebuild or even dismantle to embrace a more incredible forward momentum. Last Quarter Moons bring you to a time of truth and honesty as you are called to reflect on what has gone on in your life since the Full Moon as you prepare to set new intentions.

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus brings your focus to the sensual world as you gaze more deeply inward toward what feels good to your soul. Taurus represents your five senses, helping you connect through a deeper perspective and body awareness. Using the manifesting energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus focuses on what you need more of in your life and what you might need to release to achieve it. For instance, if you are craving more joy or happiness, reflect on what is preventing you from having that, whether it's self-sabotaging behaviors or busyness with situations that aren't contributing to your life overall.

It's a time to get personal with yourself and tune into what you want your life to feel like. This isn't about constructing what you think will look good or what you hope to achieve because of it, but deep down, as you sink into your body, the feelings that emerge. What you feel is the true measure of your life. It's what matters most, and in the week of August 7 – 13, 2023, it's also what you will be guided to focus on more deeply to help you manifest not just what you what but what you genuinely need.

What your zodiac sign can manifest this week starting August 7:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How To Manifest: Self-acceptance

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your self-worth sector, opening your eyes to the radical transformation of self-acceptance. To begin your ritual, prepare a pot on the stove with lavender for peace, rosemary for healing and rose for love. Bring it to a boil, let it simmer while you draw a warm bath, and perform a self-massage using frankincense essential oil. Once you're finished, add the simmering pot to the bath before entering, repeating your affirmation. As you soak in the waters of intention, place your hands on your heart, repeating the affirmation.

Weekly Affirmation: I accept myself just as I know I am worthy of my dreams.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How To Manifest: Embodying your truth

To embrace the power of the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus as its energies your sense of self, focus on embodying your truth so profoundly it radiates through your life. You can begin by lighting a blue candle and encircling it with salt. Now, write down what you are releasing to understand your truth fully. As you safely burn it in the candle, repeat the affirmation and deposit the ashes in the ground for safekeeping.

Weekly Affirmation: I quietly embody my truth as I realize my life speaks louder than my words.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How To Manifest: Mindfulness

As the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your sector of the subconscious, take time to focus on the individual moments of joy in your life. Collect a white candle and anoint it with rosemary essential oil for clarity, then place it in a shallow bowl of water and light it as you take three long breaths to settle your heart. As you focus on the candle reflecting in the water bowl, repeat your affirmation slowly as you bring your intention to your breath.

Weekly Affirmation: I am slowing down to appreciate each moment of my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How To Manifest: Inner reflection

Take the opportunity for some deeper inner reflection as the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus energizes your zone of goals and plans. Begin your ritual by anointing a violet candle with verbena essential oil and then rolling it in cinnamon. Place this in front of a mirror, and light it. While gazing at your reflection, repeat the affirmation and close your eyes for a more profound practice of inner reflection.

Weekly Affirmation: I am a vessel of truth and everything I need I already have inside of me.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How To Manifest: Career satisfaction

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus lights up your sector of your career, helping to guide you to achieve personal fulfillment and not just success. Consider creating an intention jar to honor this manifestation by collecting a small jar and adding allspice, dill, cinnamon, sage and almond oil. Seal it with green wax while repeating the affirmation, and then place it next to a yellow candle on your altar.

Weekly Affirmation: I deserve to be happy and satisfied professionally.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How To Manifest: Contentment

Focus on creating greater contentment as the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus heightens your focus around gratitude and appreciation. Begin by lighting a blue candle and slicing a strawberry in half. Write down what you are grateful for in your life, fold it three times toward you and then place it inside the strawberry, closing it back up. Once finished, bind the strawberry with the pink thread while repeating the affirmation, and then put it on the ground by your front steps.

Weekly Affirmation: I am content with my life and am grateful for all I have created.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How To Manifest: Surrender

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus highlights your zone of transformation as it inspires you to surrender into the process of life. For your ritual, you will want to gather a small pouch and add rosemary for healing, basil for prosperity, lavender for peace and white sage for protection. Tie it together with violet thread and then hang it in a tree while repeating your affirmation.

Weekly Affirmation: I surrender to the process of life as I trust I will always end up precisely where I am meant to be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How To Manifest: Romantic bliss

Themes of romance will be activated as the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your relationship sector encouraging you to focus on your bliss. Begin your ritual by creating a circle of white thread on your altar and placing a white candle in the middle. Surround the candle with rosemary and lavender, and then once it's lit, place a few drops of ylang-ylang essential oil. As you do, meditate on the flame, and repeat the affirmation, allowing the candle to burn out. Leave this set up until you've manifested your romantic bliss.

Weekly Affirmation: I deserve nothing less than everything I have ever dreamed of and am holding space for the love I deserve.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How To Manifest: Improved health

Focus on your health as the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus energizes this aspect of your life, encouraging you to realize your physical health has power over your life. Start by writing your affirmation down on a slip of paper and then fold it three times away from you, placing it in a jar of honey. As it sits, prepare tea with ginseng, cinnamon and lemon peels, adding a spoonful of honey while repeating the affirmation. Enjoy your tea while focusing on the physical sensations present in your body.

Weekly Affirmation: I care for my body in all the ways I need to ensure I can feel and do my best.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How To Manifest: Happiness

Take time to focus on the simple pleasures of happiness as the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus highlights this in your life as you feel supported to create a life of pure joy. Prepare a cup of ceremonial cacao, or hot chocolate will do if you have none. As you prepare your drink, stir your affirmation and deeply inhale the fragrant aroma. While sipping, focus on smiling and radiating a pure vibration of happiness from all your chakra points.

Weekly Affirmation: I deserve a life of radiant joy and happiness as I surround myself with who and what I love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How To Manifest: A loving home

To embrace the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus as it activates your home and family sector, focus on creating a loving space within your home. Prepare a room spray with plain witch hazel, lavender, rose, a piece of rose quartz and rosemary essential oils. As you clear away the negative energy of your home by spraying it in each room, repeat the affirmation.

Weekly Affirmation: My home is a space of love where I can safely be myself.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How To Manifest: Important communication

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus inspires you to create space for meaningful conversations as your life as you begin to look toward the future. You can start your ritual by writing down your affirmation on paper and folding it three times toward you, anointing it with almond oil. Next, you can bind the paper with blue thread and hang it in a beech tree to promote patience and wisdom while repeating your affirmation.

Weekly Affirmation: I honor the space for important communication as I focus on my true feelings.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.