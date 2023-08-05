3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 6, During Venus Retrograde

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 6, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Don't let your past cast a shadow over your future. If old wounds surface today, turn inward and let the pestilence out of your system. Journaling questions can aid you greatly in this regard. Ask yourself Why you cave in when you want to stand tall? Why do you pull away when you want to embrace with all your heart? What can you do to feel safe even as you take small steps toward a more fulfilling relationship? How can you and your partner be there for each other through this?

Venus retrograde can be a tough mistress, especially for those who have just gotten into a new relationship and are hoping to strengthen their connection with their sweetheart. Moon conjunct Chiron in Aries isn't an accessible energy to deal with either. Just remember: the toughest pressure makes the prettiest diamonds.

If you feel called to, keep a rose quartz crystal close at hand today. It will soothe raw nerves and bring more pleasing experiences to you. If you need, take the day off and go into introvert mode. Everyone deserves downtime away from noise, people and distractions. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 6, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today will be an easy and lazy day for you. Be careful of indulging the fantasies and impulses of friends or family members who may try to usurp your plans and force you to entertain them. It can lead to a massive fight and dissipate the beautiful energy the day has in store for you. Moon in Aries can sometimes do this to you since it's in your astrological blind spot. If you lean more into Uranus in Taurus, you can seize control and do as you please without explaining yourself.

Neptune trine Uranus is also in your corner today. So if you are a creative poet or painter, let the divine energy flow through you and unlock your maverick side. You can share snippets of your progress on your social media timeline too. Only do this if you feel it will be cathartic for you or will build a deeper relationship with those who will see it. If not, the added pressure may edge you more towards Moon in Aries' offensive side.

Also, eating eggs today is indicated if you are a non-vegetarian, but not as a health measure or snack option. It will be a metaphorical expression of incubating your ideas for those working on something behind the scenes.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A vacation in the Sun, rain or clouds is indicated for you today, Scorpio. Some of you may enjoy yourself with your significant other or friends in a foreign land. If so, congratulations! You have unknowingly aligned yourself perfectly with the fortunate energy of the day. Others of you will benefit from going on an impromptu long drive or visiting the most extensive botanical gardens in the city where you live. These are just a few ideas. Let your imagination have the final say on this matter.

Saturn and Neptune in Pisces are casting their dodgy energy on you today. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. This cosmic focus may trigger a deep need for sleep in a few of you who are at home and have been melancholy. Don't beat yourself up. The body knows what it needs. Rest can be just what you need at this time.

Also, if you have been feeling odd recently, almost like the people around you are not up to any good, an evil-eye removal ritual will benefit you strongly today. You can use salt for this, burn red peppers or even visit a holy place to get a charm of protection from the deity. Whatever technique feels right to you, whether passed down from your elders or something you stumble upon while searching online, is the best in this situation.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pay close attention to your dreams and what people say today, Pisces. Even if you catch a nap in the afternoon and dream of something weird, don't let it fade from your mind! Write it down somewhere so you don't forget. Something important will be revealed to you today through these shadowy instances. For some of you, what you find out will protect you from making a blunder shortly, especially if certain friends or acquaintances are also involved.

Pluto in Capricorn opposite Juno in Cancer is the cosmic lynchpin for you today. Even if the energy isn't focused straight at you, you may get dragged into a battle or be asked to take a side because of this. Choose wisely. If you don't want to play favorites, imagine a way to camouflage yourself or excuse yourself from the scene.

Working with crystals is also indicated for you today. Your manifestation powers are slowly growing. So if you feel the urge to visit a spiritual shop later in the day, go for it. Your intuition will lead you to the right crystals for you now. Remember: if you want to pick a specific crystal, let your heart guide you into choosing the right piece from all available options. Not all aquamarines are the same, and two obsidian orbs may feel very different to different users.

