3 Specific Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes This Week

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for August 7 - 13, 2023. First, here are the messages of the week for everyone. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, and the grass is not greener on the other side. If you were compared to others while growing up and made to feel inadequate, know you are enough.

Every child is unique in their way, with talents that either thrive under the tutelage of expert hands or get buried under careless ones. The energy this week is asking us all to be more compassionate towards ourselves and our so-called flaws and also be more compassionate towards those who take longer to learn or are at the beginning stages. At the same time, we may have advanced further ahead.

The transiting Moon will be moving through Taurus, Gemini and Cancer this week, so the focus is heavily centered on the self and how we relate to others. With the Sun in Leo, taking the time to assess how we feel about our place in the world is what is being called for here. You can journal your feelings throughout the week to help you gain clarity, but the energy is leaning towards talking it out with those involved for better results. If that's too much, talk to yourself and say what you want a supportive friend to tell you.

Also, since the Moon is currently waning, now's the time to forgive yourself and turn away from the things that cause you pain and anguish. This can be habits, people, places or circumstances. If you feel called to, go to a river or a natural stream, scoop up some water in a glass and pour it over a large rock on the banks or partially submerged. If you hold loving thoughts in your heart and mind, the universe will quietly receive your watery offering that only nature can. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for August 7 - 13, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for August 7 - 13, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this week will be heavily focused on career matters for you. The plans and strategies you have employed will slowly begin to give results this week, although you will have to wait a lot longer for every piece of the puzzle to fit into place.

Sun conjunct Venus in Leo is fixed on you this week. This will create an interesting phenomenon in matters of the heart for you. You may need to communicate more slowly and thoughtfully to convey your point. This is mainly because Capricorn is inconjunct with Leo. Still, it's also because, with Pluto in Capricorn, those you interact with closely but are not close to, be it a new lover, a colleague or so, will be watching your actions to determine if you are on their side or playing them.

Also, if you are thinking of investing your money for the future of your loved ones, whether through investment plans, a retirement fund or something that your children can solely access, this week is a good one for setting those plans into motion. Just make sure you don't rely too heavily on the references of other people if you don't know every minute detail of their life and finances.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week will be full of revelations for you, Cancer. Some of you will realize that you have been holding yourself back and suppressing your potential because you were afraid of the reaction of someone close to you. You are beginning to know you shouldn't make up for their jealousy and lack of support because it's causing harm to yourself. Others of you will win big in your school or university in some capacity, especially if you recently participated in a contest (or are doing so currently) or appeared for an entrance exam.

The last four days of the week will be extra nice for you, especially once the transiting Moon slips into Cancer. Spend time with your loved ones and turn your phone into DND mode if you want peace. Nostalgia and cheer are indicated here. Just make sure to take some time for self-care and affirmations too. If you don't do this already, create a "mantra of the week" and recite it daily in front of the mirror. It will do you a lot of good. You can formulate something based on your needs or pick something online. It's your choice.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you will face a difficult choice this week, although the better option will be evident to you immediately. Your sensitivity and compassion for someone (maybe in your family) may explain your dilemma. For some of you, the decision is about marrying someone you love, even though certain family members have disapproved of this match. For others, the decision is related to taking a chance on yourself and your dreams and moving out of your hometown. Be watchful, and don't let emotional blackmail influence you.

Mars conjunct Mercury in Virgo opposite Neptune in Pisces is the main astrological lynchpin behind this, and we all know how easily Neptune can create havoc in one's life. Bad things don't always feel bad; some willingly drink sweet poison. Don't let that be you.

If you feel called to, wear a jade stone bracelet on your right hand to bring you clarity and peace. Pairing this with five minutes of breath meditation will do you great, especially if done right before you turn in for the night.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.