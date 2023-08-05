The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs In Astrology This Week, August 7 - 13, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of August 7 - 13, 2023. First, here are the lucky messages of the week for everyone. A community is only as strong as its weakest links. Sometimes, these weakest links look like the community's greatest champions. Be careful of groupthink as you interact with your loved ones this week or try to make new connections with the family of your significant other. Some people sabotage their happiness so much that they can't help but sabotage that of others, especially if they wrongfully believe they have a claim on someone's heart.

This week, the i-ching hexagram of luck is fire over the mountain (#58). Good luck will flow to you when you undertake extraordinary quests this week. It can be the decision to go on that pilgrimage finally you have wanted to experience all your life or talk to the person who has claimed your heart unknowingly. You can even enter a contest! Let inspired actions be your guide this week, and fortune will favor you with wealth beyond recognition. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

This week's five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs:

1. Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037

Communal luck

Snake, your luck this week is deeply tied to the people who bring you joy and are part of your inner circle. Spending time with them and opening your hearts together will enhance the effect of this positive energy. You can even sleep over at your best friend's place to trigger nostalgia and enjoy each other's company. The contrary is true, too, though, this week. If you have people in your inner circle who are not as they seem in public or raising your alarm bells, now's the time to make peace with yourself and distance yourself from these connections. Everyone makes mistakes. You don't have to continue making them once you realize something was a mistake.

Your manifestation powers are strong this week. So if you want to do a manifestation ritual or use the scripting technique for manifestation, now's the time to plan and execute. This is especially true for those who want to deepen their bond with their soulmate or partner. Clear quartz and rhodonite will be your best friends this week.

2. Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Lucky warnings

Honestly, Rabbit, no one wants to know that their luck will take the shape of a warning. We would rather have good opportunities and extraordinary times grace our doorstep. You will truly thank the universe for the good luck bestowed on you this week once the particulars come to light and the warning blared by your intuition reveals what you evaded. For some of you, this relates to an ill-fated relationship with lies and mischief behind the scenes. For others, shadow players are waiting to snatch away what you have worked hard for. Please pay close attention to your intuition this week, as your luck will directly speak to you through it.

If you want to boost your powers, a clear quartz crystal ball or an amethyst orb will help you ground yourself and listen better. Don't break the bank trying to acquire such a piece. Substitute this with a scented candle that enables you to clear your mind. You must visit a store for this, so your intuition (and your nose) can lead you to the right scent.

3. Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Destined interactions

Goat, your luck this week is tied to people from your past or past lives. They can be soulmates — both platonic or romantic — or karmic mates. The interactions with these individuals will align you to your true life purpose in a vastly intriguing way, but you will only be able to decipher the path once a significant time has passed. So don't try to look too far into the future just yet. Your good fortune leads you to exactly what and who you need now.

If you feel called to, do a Moon ritual this week to align yourself with the power of the waning Moon. This is especially useful if you want to let go of someone or end certain habits. It will also bring out hidden messages from your subconscious. All you need to do is choose a night when you will not be disturbed by anyone, and then go to the roof or an open meadow space and create a sitting space. If you feel like crying, let it out. Then plug in some gentle meditative music and let your mind roam free.

4. Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Dodging bullets

Ox, your luck this week will help you dodge some serious bullets. It can be a bad investment masquerading as an opportunity of a lifetime, a boss who says one thing and does another (or tries to lure you into offering sexual favors), or bad advice offered like the best you can get. Your luck this week will tell you when to move and when to stop. Pay attention to it. If you feel jitters, it's your luck speaking to you. Don't ignore the signs. For some of you, this luck will manifest as a lost opportunity. You may feel disappointed but won't realize the train wreck you dodged.

Some of you will benefit from wandering in grasslands and other natural spaces this week. This is especially true for those too landlocked in the city with only skyscrapers and bustling streets surrounding them. Even taking a coffee break underneath a tree in the office greens (while your colleagues run off for another smoke break) will do you a lot of good.

5. Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Random luck

Pig, your luck this week is super weird. You are on the lucky list for a reason. Interesting occurrences and interactions will surprise you throughout the week. Something fortunate will come out of them. Maybe it will be an invitation to an intriguing party or a piece of information you didn't know you needed. It can be something else too. You can't control your good fortune this week but know that it's not here to bring you success, money or love this time. It's just here to get more fun and frolic into your life. Everyone needs more of that!

If you want to engage with this energy, don't try to plan your days too exactly. Leave some room for magic and divine mischief. You will be surprised where the detours take you if you make a friend or two, even better!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.