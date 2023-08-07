3 Specific Zodiac Signs Have An Ex Thinking Of Them On August 8

We may never get confirmation that our ex is thinking of us, but it may not be something we need for it to register as the truth. Oh, they are thinking about us today, August 8, 2023, and we know it and understand why and how they are thinking about us. We've got the transit of Venus conjunct Lilith upon us, and while this transit is doing its finest work, we can trust that if we're thinking of 'them,' then they are thinking of us. Venus conjunct Lilith works with romantic energy. It's like it catches the vibration and frequency and moves along it. It ties old lovers together in thought, and on August 8, 2023, we will see it in action.

We don't need a reunion or a phone call to know what's going on during Venus conjunct Lilith; we know. We know that the person who was once in our lives and no longer plays an essential role in them is out there, and what's on their mind today is ... us. We know it because we feel it, and for the three zodiac signs that can't shake the feeling, it's better to trust it than to doubt it. We're not thinking this way to flatter ourselves. We don't 'need' this person to be thinking of us, nor are we trying to convince ourselves that we've got some kind of superior psychic tie to our ex. What we have is intuition, and during Venus conjunct Lilith, it's the strongest feeling we have.

We're not thinking about why we broke up on this day. We're not going over regrets and not patting ourselves for getting out while the getting was good. No, what we have today is simply the knowledge that this person exists in our life and that we can't shake the feeling that they are, without a doubt, thinking of us on August 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs have an ex thinking of them on August 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

For the longest time, you've assumed that if your ex thinks anything about you, it's probably bad. Your ending wasn't too cool, leaving a bad taste in both of your mouths; however, on August 8, 2023, you might be surprised that your ex is thinking very good thoughts about you. During the transit of Venus conjunct Lilith, your positive feelings about who you are and what you've achieved may pave the way for you to accept that your ex doesn't hate you.

While all relationships are a two-way street, you've finally come to the place where you not only accept your part in the destruction of the partnership but also play a major role in the construction of all that was good in it. When you realize you are a beautiful and strong partner, you can pick up on your ex's thoughts and see that they hold your memory in high regard.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't like to kid yourself by thinking that anyone would think of you, fondly or not, but you can't help but believe that your ex is thinking about you on August 8, 2023. You are feeling particularly perceptive and generally, when your intuition kicks in, you're right. That would be easy enough during the transit of Venus conjunct Lilith, as it opens up your heart and psyche.

You might even feel a pang of love for this ex. Not that you want to get back together with them, but whatever you shared was fantastic and memorable, and today seems to be one of those days when the memories surge. Ah, the good ol' days. You fully accept that things could not work out, but you also know that you made your mark in their hearts and that they are thinking about you today.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You wish you had more time with the person you now call your 'ex,' but that's how it went, and now, you are apart and it looks like that's forever. You have regrets and doubts and know that your breakup was not " signed, sealed and delivered." You will always feel as though there were words left unsaid, and during Venus conjunct Lilith, you will know with all certainty that the one who got away is the one who is thinking of you on this day, August 8, 2023.

It's a bittersweet day for you, as it makes you feel sad for the times you could have spent together, but what was is what is, and there's nothing you can do about it. You've learned your lessons hard, and there is no looking back. But the occasional thought happens and on this day, during Venus conjunct Lilith, you will both think of each other.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.