3 Zodiac Signs Make Major Changes In Their Romantic Lives On August 7, During Sun Square Jupiter

Anything is possible if the universe conspires to help us, and how lucky are we, today, August 7, 2023, with the universe showing up with such a blatantly positive attribute as the Sun square Jupiter? While square formations usually present us with a degree of difficulty, it is that very difficulty that will take us from point A to point B in a very positive and constructive manner. Today is when couples who are dedicated to each other find a way to bridge the gap that separates them. What is doable is that way because we believe it is. We believe in the relationship itself, so we create a way to make it last for the duration.

Sun square Jupiter shines a light on the possibility. We like to say 'seeing is believing,' but during this transit, we could easily say 'believing is seeing.' We believe, and therefore we create. It's a play on intention and manifestation. For three zodiac signs, August 7, 2023, will be the day we see what our beliefs bring. We believe so intensely in our love lives and our partnerships that we can't help but want to do all we can to create an environment in which it can grow and thrive. If we are to grow, we must accept the concept of change. Change is the universal constant, and it applies to all of us. We need change to experience life and love.

Three zodiac signs are optimistic enough to take on the idea of change. During Sun square Jupiter, we go for it. We know stagnation is not working, so we opt for the alternative. We know that will come with accepting certain realities, but we get left back if we don't move with the times. So, for the sake of the relationship, we push forward stoically and with resolve. If change is what's required, then change it shall be.

Three zodiac signs make major changes in their romantic lives on August 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The partnership you are presently in means the world to you, though you can't say it's a match made in heaven. Still, who has that, and why would you want to wait for such an idea to happen? For this reason, you want to make the best out of what you have. You are realistic, and getting to this place has taken a while. Your acceptance is the magic wand that helps you to understand that what you have here is special and worth putting in the effort for.

During Sun square Jupiter on August 7, 2023, you will stick with it and do whatever is needed to keep your partner and yourself happy. That doesn't mean losing yourself in the process. It DOES mean finding ways of opening yourself up to new ideas. This can work, Aries, and you'll find that change is perfect for you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've always been one to try new things, and the idea of attempting a relationship where change plays a major role in your everyday life sounds ... enticing to you. During Sun square Jupiter on August 7, 2023, you will know that the partnership you and your person have developed is worthy of being tended to at the highest level. This is not a relationship that can or should ever be put on the back burner. Sun square Jupiter is an inspiring transit that makes you feel all things are possible IF you put in the time and effort to make them that way. This all looks pretty reasonable to you, as you accept that change is a part of the growth process. You feel your romance is an ever-changing landscape of positive potential.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may have taken many rocky roads to get to where you are now, but it's been worth it, and now that you are here, you have an amazing understanding that ... it never ends. This relationship maintenance is a job that continues to need your focus, and because you and your loved one have come to a point in your time together where you both accept the challenge you'll find that on this day, August 7, 2023, it's time to once again think about change.

During the transit of Sun square Jupiter, you can feel secure in each other's love, which will give you the courage to suggest things that perhaps we never mentioned before. It's all alright because you trust each other and will never undermine the other. This is a great day for your love. Romance is a never-ending story.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.