3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Ignore Them On August 7, During Moon Square Pluto

There's nothing more infuriating than the feeling of your friends ignoring you. Why on earth would friends miss friends? Could it be that these so-called friends have something to do with their life that, perhaps, has nothing to do with us and that their lives consume their time to such a degree that we simply don't fit in? Ah, that might be it, friends. You see, we tend to forget that just because it feels as though we are being ignored, we aren't considering that maybe, just maybe, our friends have something else to do that has nothing to do with us.

Social media and private messaging are a great example of how friends may ignore us. If we message a friend, we do it on our time. When they don't respond immediately, if we are stuck in a place where we believe that our time is the only time that exists, we start to see their lack of response as a personal affront. How could they leave me 'on read?' Why have they not responded to me?

Well, on August 7, we will see ample cases of this happening, and it's all because that's how Moon square Pluto works. During this transit, when people are living their lives, completely unaware of our desperate need for things like ... their response to our text ... we forget how to understand that they, too, have lives. Those lives work according to THEIR timing.

For three zodiac signs, on this day, not receiving a response from a friend is a crime against humanity — no gray areas here, just right to the depths of darkness. Three zodiac signs don't accept that others are living at their own pace. We assume that everyone lives in our time, and you know what that's called? Narcissism. Moon square Pluto brings it out in the best of us. Which three zodiac signs will feel insulted and ignored by friends on August 7, 2023?

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will take it too hard today when your friend seemingly has no interest in you. What happened? There's nothing you can think of, and yet, on August 7, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Pluto, you feel as though this friend of yours owes you something. At least they can respond to you when you text them. What on earth is going on with them, and how dare they leave you without an answer?

Have you considered that perhaps this person is ... busy? Would you allow in the thought that maybe this friend of yours has a life and will get back to you when they can because they love and respect you? Today removes that option from your mind. All you can see is that you want something now, now, now, and you're not getting it. So, you feel insulted and ignored. OK then.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's almost as if Moon Square Pluto brings out this intolerant side of you that has you perceiving your friendship as these dangerously untrustworthy relationships bound to hurt you sooner or later. You are, without a doubt taking it all the wrong way. If someone in your life doesn't pay attention to you today, August 7, 2023, you will see that person ignoring you.

Options such as ... they are busy or unaware that they owed you time today are non-existent. You want their attention right now, and when you don't get it, you don't understand what's happening, putting you on the defense. Here's a place you're used to being, and you find power in being defensive. Of course, when your friend calls you tomorrow, you will resume your kind and loving perception of them. Carry on.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You just naturally assume that they've ghosted you when you don't hear back from a friend. There are no gray areas with you on August 7, 2023. During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you feel that if your pal has not written you back, then it's because they must hate you with all the power of the universe backing them up. A bit extreme, no? That's what it's like in your mind.

You can't understand that other people are working with their agendas and that it's not all personal. If someone ignores you today, Capricorn, try not to make it a personal insult; it's not. They are just working on their own time, and if they don't have time for you today, it's not because they don't like you. They do. They're just living their lives. Can you forgive that? Try to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.