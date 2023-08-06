Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From August 7 - 13, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for all zodiac signs, during Leo season. The week is August 7 - 13, 2023; the transits have become known. We will actively engage in the art of love while combating a few 'old demons' in the process. This means that this week comes with a reminder that we are not yet in full possession of our willpower. We must remain vigilant so bad habits don't creep back in.

We are all on the verge of so many new beginnings, which means that this week, we really have to stay strong and steady. Being on guard would be an excellent way to put it, as this will be required of us during the hailstorm of strange and unusual transit formations that occur during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023.

The Taurus Moon ushers in a week that both gives and takes. Our love lives will flourish while our pockets may be emptied. We're looking at the roundabout working of Venus conjunct Lilith and how it can spare us the pain of fighting with our loved one IF we are wise enough to know how to handle it. Moon conjunct Jupiter comes to our rescue with self-esteem and the belief that if we stay strong and true, we can convince others to believe that all will work out in the long run. We are the bringers of light this week, and for some, we'll either need that light or share that luminescent positivity.

Moon trine Pluto reminds us that nothing stays the same and that we must work with the idea of being in a flux state. Change creates the path for growth, and being that it's midsummer, we can already start to feel the year closing in on us, which means we need to look at what we've accomplished so far. Ending this week with a Cancer Moon puts a human touch to all of it and makes it seem doable. Stay strong, zodiac signs. This week will show us we are people of great love and compassion.

Weekly horoscope for August 7 - 13:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expect a very joyous week, Aries, as you've come a long way in your personal growth. Your love life is now where you can tolerate it, which says a lot. You have been confused about whether it's the 'real deal' and,' you won't be as concerned during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023. Your attitude will be more like, "Let's see what happens here." You feel good about it, so why shouldn't it all work out? It most certainly does stand a chance, that's for sure.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Old friends may visit Taurus this week, and you might even fall for one of them. At one point, what might have been a platonic relationship seems to be veering in a new romantic direction. You can't help but feel attracted to this old friend, but the advice would be to take it slow and don't rush anything. You know how to play this game, so play it well.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Patience, Gemini, you know things don't always race along at the pace you want them to. You're on the verge of great success but know this and can't rush it. During the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, you'll find that if you can adjust your expectations, you'll have a much easier time. Know that you'll reach success, and then kick back and let it happen. Please don't push it. Just flow with it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Friendliness seems to be the thing you are concentrating most on during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023. Perhaps something has happened recently that's made you think you've been harsh on someone. It's not that you feel guilty, but you take on the responsibility of being reliable, so you might extend a hand in friendship during the week just to smooth things through. Good idea.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Well, it's birthday season for you, Leo. Whether this is the week you celebrate the day or not, you are definitely in the mindset of happiness and love. Expect to receive both good news and presents this week. August 7 - 13, 2023, is a very happy week for you, as you will know deep love and great friendships. All is most definitely well in your world, Leo. Happy birthday, too!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your mind says go, but your body says, 'Please, just a little more rest.' You may feel a little agitated during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, as you are mentally ready to push on, and yet, you're still getting over something that took its toll on you physically. You'll be OK, and nothing is wrong, but your biggest problem is not having the patience to endure the last round of your physical healing. Give it time, and keep up the positive attitude. All in good time, Virgo. All in good time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week has you making a great decision to end something that continues to hold you back. While that may imply a romance, it may also be a personal choice, as you find it hard to escape a bad habit. This week takes stamina and a strong mind, Libra and you both, but now it's time to get serious about it all. If you need to confront yourself on a bad habit, then do so before it eats you alive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You see the future and it is shining and bright. Now, the only thing you need to do is get there. You've laid the plan out and it doesn't look that hard to achieve. You need to deal with the other people that 'come with.' Because you're not doing this alone, the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, will have you doing a lot of organizational work. This could imply a family vacation where you must 'set it all up.' A job, definitely, but one that you can do.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You get a kick out of it all when it goes well for you, Sagittarius. This week has you swelling with pride as your achievements seem above your standards. You like being in the position of authority and you will indeed be helping people this week with words of wisdom. You don't know how strong your words can be, and sometimes you shy away from sharing them, but this week's 'audience' will come to appreciate your kindness.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you may go out of your way to rebel this week, you have to consider that there are consequences for your actions, and this week, August 7 - 13, 2023, is the week you'll be paying the piper. Don't worry; you knew this would happen because you've got everything under control. However, you did push your luck a bit and now, it's time to pay up. It's all OK, and none of it comes as a surprise. You'll deal. You'll get yourself back on your feet in no time.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The world is your oyster this week, August 7 - 13, 2023. You can pick and choose whatever you want because you are now in a position of great luck and remarkable freedom. The recent events are over. There's no reason to look back. You've got a stretch of time laid out before you and this week makes for a fantastic 'start' period. Get your mind together this week, Aquarius, and prepare for personal glory; it will take work. Get to it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you've been pulling off this week will be nothing less than a magical feat, but how satisfying it will be when you complete it. This week, August 7 - 13, 2023, has you working a little harder than usual, but the thing is: you have a plan. This is no ordinary work week. It's the kind of week where only you can do what's needed here. You will not only dazzle those around you. You will come to understand what true self-confidence is all about.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.