3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 6, 2023

Everything about this day, August 6, 2023, has something to do with power. We either want it, we have it, or someone else is holding it over our heads. We are dealing with the Aries Moon today, which means that no matter how we turn, there will be a power trip. This could make life very difficult in almost every area of our lives today. In love, we can count on arguments and disagreements. At work, we will see a few roaring ego battles, and when it comes to competition or finance, we may find that we are a lot hungrier for success than we might have assumed.

Not everyone gets the benefits of the Aries Moon, which are also plentiful but fiery. For the three zodiac signs which will come to know this day as rough, we can expect to see ourselves battling through the day in some effort to be justified or right. We need others to recognize us for our good efforts or for being at the right place and time. During the Aries Moon, these three zodiac signs will vie for attention. Me! Me! Me! Pick me; I'm the worth one today! Someone may notice and award us the desperately needed attention; some may get shoved to the back. There will be sulking and pouting on August 6, 2023.

This day doesn't have to be that bad, so we must remember that we don't have to take on the full Aries identity. We must temper our reactions today and not take it too seriously. If we are wise, we could channel that Aries energy into something good, but for many of us, getting to the good might mean going through the wrong first. Hey, at least it's a start. Which zodiac signs will have a rough day on August 6, 2023, during the Aries Moon transit?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 6, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You would prefer it if you could be in control of every aspect of your life, and while this is usually something you can easily achieve, today may prove to be difficult as there is someone in your life who is being very passive-aggressive. Their main goal seems to be to convince you that you should be doing things differently, just what you dislike most.

During the Aries Moon on August 6, 2023, you'll get entangled with this person and call them out on their manipulative little games, which they will deny playing. You don't see the point in someone else thinking they know you better than you know yourself and you will resent their presence today. You feel as though they are nervy and honestly, they get under your skin and you resent it highly.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your drive to get things done today is admirable, but what you call 'getting things done' is almost a superpower in other people's eyes. On August 6, 2023, your superpower will seriously annoy those you work with. During the Aries Moon, you'll feel powerful, but you'll also feel dominant and a little bossy.

While you believe this is how you get the job done, your power play might take aback others around you and they may resent you for it. You'll be seen as a show-off today, and while you might take that as a compliment, they don't mean it as a compliment. What's going on is that you are a winner and they are merely jealous of your ability to achieve so fearlessly. Still, that doesn't make things any lighter or easier for you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today makes you feel as though you are being pressured to do something that you sincerely do not wish to do. The pressure is something that puts you on edge and gives you anxiety. You are living with the energy of the Aries Moon on August 6, 2023, making you feel as if you are not in your element.

Having little to no control makes you angry and nervous, and you wish everyone would just leave you be. You feel completely competent without the unending noisemaking that comes with your coworkers, and during the Aries Moon, you might wonder why everyone around you seems so hostile. You're the person who is on the receiving end of the hostility today, and obviously, that's not going to feel too good. Better days ahead, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.