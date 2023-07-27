3 Zodiac Signs Have A Rough Horoscope On July 28, Due To Mercury Trine Node

Today, July 28, 2023, brings us a unique transit that will stir the pot. We are examining how Mercury trine Node influences three particular zodiac signs and how that might initially appear upsetting. Today is when the expression "you have to feel it to heal it" comes into play. Today we will be very much in touch with our spiritual progress, and that kind of awakening will expose much of what we've been trying to avoid looking at. It's OK. We will get through this, but to get to that place of enlightened thought, we must first confront certain 'ugly' realities.

Mercury trine Node is a great aspect of transition and transformation, but it takes its toll. We're not just entering the good space yet. we are working towards that place of peace, and it will show up in the way of 'seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.' We're not there yet, but we have definite proof that there is an end to this search of ours. We know we must go through it to get to it, and we accept that there will be work. We are ready, willing and able to get that challenge for the three zodiac signs whom this transit will affect the most.

One thing becomes obvious today, and it won't be easy. We are hopeful about a great outcome, but what hinders us today is the idea that we're not getting there fast enough. We will be fine if we accept that everything falls on its own accord. We can't rush fate, but we can take stock of the idea that we are, at least, steering it in the right direction. Which zodiac signs benefit from the power of the Mercury trine Node on July 28, 2023?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 28:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know that you're on to something good, but you also know that it will take a while before you get what you believe you're on to. Life has been one long test for you, and while you see yourself passing with flying colors, you still have to endure a few more rounds. That's how it feels with Mercury trine Node in the sky on July 28, 2023. What's different about today is that you know the outcome will benefit you, Gemini.

You lack patience, and you will feel it deeply today. You're not one for patience, though you will do whatever it takes if you know you're heading in the right place. You've overcome many obstacles in your life, and if the last one is all about detachment, you'll ace that one too. Today promises glory, but first, you have to get there.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's a rough day because you keep missing the mark and continue telling yourself you're getting it right. What creates tension for you on this day, July 28, during Mercury trine Node, is the idea that this is the day you finally admit to yourself that you've been going at it all the wrong way. That's a harsh blow to your ego but an enlightening moment, all the same.

Knowing that all you have to do now is change your perspective on something is great news for you, but it doesn't make it any easier. During Mercury trine Node, you are filled with the vision of a victorious ending, knowing that victory isn't supposed to be what you're going for. Try success at life first. You don't need to be a superstar, just a happy, healthy human being.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What bothers you the most today, July 28, 2023, during Mercury trine Node, is that you aren't the winner you want to be in whatever field you want to win. You haven't given yourself the option of being anything less than gigantic, and that's starting to take its toll on your psyche. Today will have you reassessing your value and putting certain things into perspective.

Perhaps, you'll think during Mercury trine Node that you've put too much on yourself and that what you expect is unrealistic enough to attain. This 'down-to-earth attitude is exactly what will help vault you into a much happier place, Scorpio. You ask too much of yourself and when you finally get it into your mind that what you have right now is actually 'enough,' you'll open the floodgates to happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.