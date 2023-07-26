The 3 Zodiac Signs With 'Powerful' Horoscopes On Thursday, July 27

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes today? On July 27, 2023, the energy today will feel a little haunting to some of you. It may bring back memories that you don't want to think about or remind you that not everyone in the world is kind or well-meaning. It will be disheartening, to say the least. But the universe is throwing this gauntlet at everyone to make us aware that the spider and the fly both live in its world and it cannot take sides. What will do you with this information?

The transiting Moon will move from Scorpio to Sagittarius during the course of the day. So be prepared for some emotional vertigo. You may go from grumpy to grinning real quick. And others around you will not be any better, even if they don't realize it. After all, it can be tough sometimes to observe one's self.

Today is also a good day for charitable activities. So if you haven't done anything charitable lately but feel the itch, donating toys to a children's hospital may be just the right thing for you. You can also feed stray cats and dogs in your neighborhood. (Pelicans count too!) Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 27, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 27, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Something unexpected will happen today, Taurus, that will make the day go from good to great. For some of you, it will be an impromptu trip with your significant other after the work day ends. For others, it will be an invitation to attend a meetup with friends and acquaintances from your past. Just be careful of a few “salesy” types ruining the day for you.

This positive energy is mainly because of the Moon's transit into Sagittarius in the latter half of the day. Taurus and Sagittarius may be inconjunct zodiac signs, but both love to have a good time without conflict raining on everyone's parade. Some of you may even find an unexpected helper or confidante while you play a game of poker with your friends (or something else).

If you are in a relationship or married, do something romantic with your partner today. It can be sensual and sexy, but it can also be an impromptu dinner date at the local lobster restaurant. (Or Wendy's, you do you). If you think your significant other will appreciate it, you can even bring them some flowers and chocolates. A middle-of-the-week romance is quite enticing.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, action-packed is not a good enough word to describe how your day will be today. Expect to have your socks blown off and then have your world turn upside down and then set right-side up again. It will be mainly because of the transiting Moon hopping from one zodiac sign to another. So if the amount of mistakes and mess-ups you have to deal with suddenly go through the roof, you know why.

Even with all this, you are still on the best horoscopes list because the occurrences and surprises of the day will directly contribute to your future happiness. Some of you will know how it will play out instantly. Others of you will find more clues later in the week. Mars in Virgo is your main instigator today. And with Pallas adding its shrewd and focused energy to the mix, don't be surprised if your efforts lead to a promotion in the near future or give you the experience you need to start your own side hustle or business.

If you are in the habit of journaling your thoughts, just make sure it doesn't fall into the wrong hands. And if you are currently working with a therapist and feel there's something off about them or they are incompetent, it would be wise to trust your gut on this.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pleasure, leisure, and games are the themes of the day for you, Capricorn. You will feel restful and relaxed and won't want to engage in any petty gossip and drama. Of course, they may try to reel you in, but resist the urge. It will only ruin the good energy of the day.

Pluto retrograde in Capricorn will give you a lot of food for thought if you are the observant kind. And if you are not, it's time to learn how to be. You can never go remiss with this skill. Some of you may even make an unexpected friend today who wows you with how amazing they are. It may be a Virgo for some of you.

Financial decisions and investments are also being highlighted today. If you have been thinking of adjusting your retirement plans or saving up for it, today's the day to do it. Just make sure you don't ignore the cons for the pros at a salesperson's word. Dahlias will be lucky for you today.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.