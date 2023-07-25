July 26 Horoscopes Are Intense For 3 Zodiac Signs, Due To The Scorpio Moon

On July 26, 2023, we have a notable astrological transit, and while transits of this nature are not always this influential, we will find that the Moon in Scorpio plays a very strong role in today's 'vibe.' What we are dealing with is the idea of personal commitment. We know ourselves to be a certain way, and the more we try to uphold this way of life, the more we find that every day feels like a trial.

Why isn't it easier? We feel as though we are tried and true, dedicated to self love and the idea of making our lives as good as possible, and yet, the world seems to keep on getting in the way. During the Moon in Scorpio, we are just beginning to grasp the concept of what we want and where we want to go with it, and yet, there's so much 'fight' ahead. Once again: why can't it just be easy?

There is no real answer to that question, but we do need to rely on the idea that perception is everything. We can choose to make each and every day better simply by not letting it all get to us so harshly. During the Moon in Scorpio, we may be tempted to grasp too tightly to a dream that we might not be able to believe in after a while. This hurts; we feel as though maybe we've bitten off more than we can chew, and for three zodiac signs on July 26, 2023, the main battle today will be whether or not we should stick with the plan; do we still believe in our dreams, or will we let them go?

This is the time when we recognize just how hard a battle it's going to be, because we are starting to see it all very clearly. Knowing is half that battle, however, and we could potentially turn this rough day into a brilliant one. Remember: perception is everything. Which three zodiac signs will push forward on this day, knowing that it will all work out in the long run?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 26:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's not only the fact that it's the Moon in Scorpio, it's that Scorpio is the zodiac sign that this Quarter Moon transits, and that, for you, means intense introspection. It's almost as if you're going to have some kind of spiritual upheaval today. You don't doubt things, but you could, and that's the precipice you tread upon today. This means that you feel shaky; your resolve feels as though its crumbling and you need to find a way to hold it together.

Everything that you've banked on suddenly seems as though it's about to crumble, and on July 26, 2023, you will resort to your old tricks to find a way to cope. That's not to say those tricks are unworthy, in fact, they are golden. If you need to rely on coping methods to get through the day, then employ them now. You'll get through it, Taurus.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been through a lot lately and you've been unconsciously craving stability just to set your mind at ease. During the Moon in Scorpio on July 26, you will realize that life is short and stability is the last thing it promises, which is why you might feel a little freaked out today as you aren't sure what's going to happen next. It's just the beginning of a new phase in your life and you aren't sure what to make of it.

You've always had a life plan in your mind, and yet, nothing, so far, has worked out according to that plan. You feel hopeful and optimistic, but a little set back today, as the Moon in Scorpio reminds you that 'all this can end at any second.' You don't like thinking fatalistically, but this day has you feeling fearful of the future. Do yourself a favor and switch those negative-toned 'eye-glasses' to rose-tinted ones. You'll be OK.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's not always that easy being a Scorpio, as your passions sometimes get the better of you, and today, July 26, 2023 is no different in that regard. The transit of the day is the Quarter Moon in Scorpio and it's got you feeling anxious and aggressive. You want things done and you want them done now, but you are the one standing in your own way, as today reveals that your belief in yourself is less reliable than you thought.

The idea of doubting yourself is unreal to you ... you are always confident that you can get through anything and yet, the Moon in Scorpio has you feeling fearful of the near future. The long run can wait ... it's what you believe is going to happen next week that, for some reason, terrifies you. Try not to overthink it, as the future, at this moment, doesn't exist.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.