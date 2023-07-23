3 Zodiac Signs Want Success More Than Love On July 24, During Sun In Leo

The idea of wanting success more than love will ring true for three zodiac signs, and while the Sun is in Leo, as it is today, July 24, 2023, it will be a calling rather than a consideration. We are not here to dilly-dally our lives away. At least, that's how these three zodiac signs feel about how to live their lives. Love is a beautiful thing, but according to these people, there's a time and a place for everything and during the Leo Sun, we are ambitious, relentless and success-bound. No time for love right now; we're on a mission. Stand aside. We take large steps.

Our ambitious efforts sometimes judge us. Some believe love will always be more important than success, but that's a blanket statement. Thinking that success is less critical than love disregards timing. Some of us are at the place in our lives where winning would do more good than love. Many of us believe that love and romance are just distractions at this point in our lives. And, as we've all learned, to reach success, we need focus, which is the opposite of distraction. For those of us who have an aim, a goal in mind, today may show us that we really do indeed value success more than love ... at this point.

Being that we are the ones who are living our lives, we have the right to feel however we wish. So, for the ambitious ones, today brings success. Not in full, but we who crave success more than love will know we're on the right path. Love may come later on, and what we'll know is that ... we'll be able to afford it! Yes, it works that way, zodiac signs. Which of you favor success over love on July 24, 2023?

Three zodiac signs want success more than love on July 24:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you are mad about love and romance, you know that life and love cost a lot. You are not the person who sits at home wondering what you can do to make the money appear magically. You are a go-getter and on this day, July 24, 2023, during the Sun's transit in Leo, you will be incredibly inspired to make it happen.

You may be in love with someone or simply dating someone new, but you know that if an opportunity to become successful came up, you'd politely tell your partner that you have something to do. No matter how long it takes, that partner will have to wait for you, but the thing is ... ' them's the breaks.' You won't stop the momentum of eventual success for the sake of love. What's good is that you are upfront and honest about it. They can take or leave it, but you have your eye on the prize. You know what to do.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Love is a pure and total distraction for you. You let it consume you whole, and from your vast experience, it always spits you out, leaving you feeling like you've wasted your life on the person you gave it all to. OK, lesson learned. Intelligent and savvy Sagittarius knows how to rise out of the muck and begin again. Now that you are equipped with the armor of experience, on July 24, 2023, you will choose to dedicate yourself to being successful.

Love can wait; honestly, you don't care if it reappears. You like your romance and desires to fulfill, but right now, you are all about the money. The money doesn't come from being in love. It comes from good, hard work. During the Leo Sun, that's what it's all happily about for you, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As if you didn't think your zodiac sign would be mentioned here today, Capricorn. The idea of success has always driven you, and while love has given you plenty of detours, you still manage to maintain your steady stride toward the goal. Love has value to you, of course, but it's not your whole life, as it is for others.

During the Leo Sun, you'll feel more powerful than ever. When you feel powerful, it goes to your ambition. This is a feeling you don't blow. You know what to do when you get this inspired energy, and it's not the kind of thing you waste on love. Love takes enough power out of you, so July 24, 2023, has you focusing exclusively on your work and the success you know is at hand. You're a winner, always. That's your style.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.