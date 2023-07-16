3 Zodiac Signs Crave The Single Life On July 17, During Mercury Square Aries

First of all, when we crave the single life, there's usually a good reason for it, and on July 17, 2023, that reason is so much because...it's summertime. And when it's summer, we want to have fun. We may also want that fun to have someone in it, to experience the joys of summer with, but on this date, we also have the influential transit of Mercury square Aries, and for three zodiac signs what that means is that the desire to be free, out and about and on one's own is greater than the desire to be in a relationship. Basically, Mercury square Aries inspires us to want to be players; we just want the fun, and even if that fun leads to bigger and better experiences, we have to be single to start the momentum up.

What many of us can expect today is to not only see this craving for the single life in ourselves, but in others, too. That doesn't necessarily mean that people are going to be breaking up with their mates just to be single, but one can certainly BE with another person while desiring the single life. We don't always get what we want, as we all know, so when Mercury square Aries ignites the desire in us to be single, it may just be a passing fantasy; still, for the three zodiac signs that are going to feel it the hardest, that fantasy may just become a reality today.

Does that means we'll be breaking up with our partners? Not necessarily, but also, it's a possibility. Mercury square Aries is not a lightweight contender among transits; its pretty dang ferocious, and it would be the tipping mechanism for many couples who have wanted to break up or separate for a long time. So, on July 17, 2023, we should see some interesting changes, and for the three zodiac signs here, today, those changes may actually end up in having the single life we crave so badly.

Three zodiac signs crave the single life on July 17:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's interesting about this day, July 17, 2023, for you, Gemini, is that the idea of being single isn't about not having to hassle with being in some kind of committed relationship, it's more about being on your own, able to go at your own pace, doing what You want to do whenever you want to. It's not necessarily about filling the void with another lover, and during Mercury square Aries, the need for the single life is more along the lines, for you, as something you need for your mind, rather than your body.

Being single doesn't necessarily mean being able to play the field; it's much more along the lines of calling your own shots, rather than having to check in with someone else, as if you have to ask for permission. It's the asking for permission that has always gotten on your nerves, so whether you are already single or in a relationship right now, your goal is to simply be free, on your own, making up your own mind.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Being in a tightly knit relationship has always been your goal, that is, until you're in one, and then all you want is to be single. Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em, it seems. On July 17, 2023, you will feel the vibe of Mercury square Aries as it prods you into a state of mind where all you really want is to be on your own.

Perhaps you just want the attention of someone new, and you know you can't have that unless you rectify the current status, meaning, if you happen to be in a committed relationship right now, you need to ditch the person you're with if you're to be happy. Sounds cold, but you're the one running your life, and if the idea of being single sounds good to you, WHILE you're in a relationship with someone, then you feel that's something you need to look into. It wouldn't be flagging you like that if there wasn't a good reason, right?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The single life calls, and who are you to say no to such an intriguing demand? You feel as though you were meant to be single, because that's how you're able to express yourself best. During Mercury square Aries, on July 17, 2023, you will once again return to the state of mind where you are the boss of your love life, and if you so choose to have more than one lover, then so be it. And, you can only do that if you're single, as you aren't into breaking hearts, despite what people think. You are very responsible when it comes to people's feelings, but you are also curious about many people — and their feelings, so when Mercury square Aries comes a-knocking, you will respond with a rousing "I want to be single." It works for you, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.