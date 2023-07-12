3 Zodiac Signs Are Friendzoned On July 13, During Moon Trine Pluto

Three zodiac signs are friendzoned, due to the Moon trine Pluto transit. One of the things that could go wrong with a day like today, July 13, 2023, is that because we are so passionate about ... something, we could end up blowing our chances of ever having anything to do with that. It's all about our passion today and how we could sow the seeds of rejection if we don't measure it and pace it.

For instance, today is the day we feel so intensely about someone in our life. We're in love with them, and because we are in love, we believe all the gates should open to that love. We believe. Therefore, it must all be good, right? Well, that's where Moon trine Pluto comes into play. What's happening here is that all that fire and passion starts to look like ego and pushiness, which is the last impression we want to make on the person we love.

So, today, what we're going to see, especially among the three zodiac signs, is our insistence on something that doesn't go as planned. If we are in love with someone, today is the day we find out that the person we want is not interested in us 'that way.' Oh boy, the good old friendzone again. Let's try to remain dignified today, if possible.

Moon trine Pluto will have us being the hero in our own story, even if that hero falls off their horse. Today, we will find out the truth, and you know how that goes, "You can't handle the truth!" Well, maybe we can because the thing about the truth is that it doesn't stop just because we don't believe in it. Today we will discover that the love we want just ... doesn't want us back. We. Alright, we'll deal. We are adults, right? We can do this. Right? Right?

Three zodiac signs are friendzoned on July 13:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You come with a pure heart; all you want is for that person in your life to recognize who you are and what you are all about. In your mind, you are the perfect compliment to one such person, and because you are so madly in love with them, you might feel the call of Moon trine Pluto, as it pushes you to the point where you feel you need to tell them how you feel.

On July 13, 2023, you can share your heartfelt feelings with the one you adore, but you don't understand that this person is not interested in you as a lover. They are more than happy to be friends with you for the rest of your lives together, but during Moon trine Pluto, you'll see that your passion overrides the reality of the situation, leaving you feeling empty and rejected. Maybe lighten up on the devotion?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have no idea what kind of impression you make on people because, in your mind, you think you are the greatest thing since sliced bread. While you may be 'all that and a bag of chips,' you aren't all that to the person you blame for their love. You feel that, during Moon trine Pluto, you are entitled to express yourself and that it would be impossible to resist you when you're 'like this,' but the charm you perceive yourself as having comes across like pushy bullying to the person you are trying to impress.

So, yes, on July 13, 2023, you will impress the person you love, but it will ultimately work against you as they do not want you in their lives. It's hard to hear that someone you love doesn't want you, but the truth will set you free, so run with that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are convinced that once someone gets to know you, they will find you fascinating and impossible to live without. While you're not as pushy as Leo is, you are still quite 'in your head,' and that means that during Moon trine Pluto on July 13, 2023, you will believe that the person you are madly in love with has yet to find out what a treasure you are, and this is the day you're going to show them.

The advice here would be to STOP before you make a fool of yourself, Sagittarius. Yes, you are wonderful, great, unique, and all that good stuff, but as of today, you are NOT the person they want. While admitting this defeat is hard, you'll have to take it all with a grain of salt. It's OK. Not everyone loves you, but you are strong enough to handle that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.