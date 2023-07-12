July 13 Horoscopes Are The Best For 3 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Pluto

On July 13, three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes thanks to Pluto opposite Mercury and the Sun. For all zodiac signs, today is a good day for letting your loved ones know how much you cherish them and value their presence in your life.

You may even want to give them a small token of your appreciation or gift to make this known to them. For some zodiac signs, the energy today is perfect for grounding yourself and asking what you actually want out of life and your close relationships. The answer to your searching will help you to realign with the right path.

Pluto opposite Mercury and the Sun is not an easy energy to deal with, especially when the Sun is in the moody zodiac sign of Cancer. But sometimes, the only way to get to the other side is through the trenches. And Pluto is here to remind you that your needs matter, even if you are surrounded by people who will have you dissolve your entire being just so they can feed off of that energy.

Also, if you can, reconnect with your roots today by engaging with your elders, even a phone call can help you do that if you live far from home, but this is only for those of you who have a loving and supportive family. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 13.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 13:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Love, lust, and fine things in life are in store for you today, Sagittarius, especially for those of you who are in a relationship and are planning a vacation with your partner over the weekend. But this energy is not restricted to just your love life. For some Sagittarius signs, platonic relationships will also bring you a lot of joy and abundance today.

The Moon in Gemini isn't usually your friend. After all, Gemini is the opposite zodiac sign to Sagittarius. But with Moon conjunct Vesta, this energy will be more eye-opening for you than damning or annoying. For some of you, it will manifest as a person who thinks too highly of themselves or their company. You will get to laugh secretly at their preposterous ideas when they have no idea about you.

Just make sure you don't go gambling today, even with lottery tickets. Today's energy isn't very good in that area for you, but otherwise, you will have a great day with many intriguing experiences.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are at a crossroads in your life right now. You know which path is the right one for you, but you are scared that you are deluding yourself. Some zodiac signs may not have a lot of practice listening or trusting your intuition, which is why you are in this predicament. But every talent was once just a seed that needed to be nurtured. So don't be too hard on yourself. The more you trust your intuition, the better you will get at acting quickly upon those hints.

Ceres in Libra is your main astrological driver today. But with its connection to Pluto, Neptune, and Saturn, you will have to navigate through the day very consciously. Some people will pretend to be your friend today when they are actually enemies behind the scene. Other zodiac signs will directly oppose you even though they have no idea what they are talking about or what you are talking about. And still others will just oppose you for the sake of giggles.

This energy can seem the opposite of the best, but there's a reason why you are on the best horoscopes list. The challenge is actually clarifying who you are and making you a force to be reckoned with. Don't back down now.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are slowly and steadily conquering all your fears and also your goals. Some of you are very close to accomplishing something big. You have always dreamt of doing this since you were a child. Just make sure you are not letting wishful thinking make you forget the reality right before you cross the finish line. You may suffer a setback that way.

Pluto trine Moon, Vesta, and Uranus is a formidable force in your corner. As long as you proceed at a steady pace and keep your secrets close to your chest, you will be able to conquer your doubts and prove those who doubted you wrong. In the grand scheme of everything, today will not stand out specifically to you in the future. But you are on the best horoscopes list because whatever happens today is adding something significant to the line-up. And so will the occurrences of tomorrow and the day after. Keep your head firmly attached to your shoulders at this time. Don't fly into the clouds.

For some of you, the only thing you need to watch out for are romantic partners who are not really in your corner. If they only say they support you but their actions and expressions prove otherwise, trust your intuition and not their words. Some of you will benefit from reading your love horoscope for the day.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.