3 Zodiac Signs Confess Their Love On July 9, During Mercury Trine Neptune

Three zodiac signs confess their love on July 9, 2023, brings us an extraordinary set of circumstances through a transit called Mercury trine Neptune. What we will see happen on this day is the breaking down our inhibitions.

Because this transit, Mercury trine Neptune, is so very involved with dreams and what goes on inside our minds, we may feel that on this day, we need to express something we've been holding on to. We need to tell someone something, and there's a perfect chance that for three zodiac signs, this day will bring out 'the confession.' Today is the day we say those three little words, despite how we've held off saying them all this time.

Three zodiac signs cannot keep it to themselves any longer, and if we think about it — why should we? Why, oh why, during Mercury trine Neptune, should we think that holding on to this secret is worth our while when we know where we've been heading with it all this time?

The whole point is to let the person we've been in love with know that, yes, indeed, we are in love. Is this such a scary thing to say? Well, it's always scary to say because everything changes once those words hit the ear of the person they are intended for, and it's the change that we fear in advance.

Fortunately, life thrives on change, and so do relationships. We can't stay in a state of infatuation forever, and after a while, we don't see the point in holding on to our secret feelings. They have to come out, and during Mercury trine Neptune on July 9, sharing our confession to the one we love is only natural. We are doing the right thing. Which zodiac signs will participate in confessing their love today?

Three zodiac signs confess their love on July 9:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It may take nerve to get to the point where you let those loving words out of your mouth, but once you tell the person that you love them and that you've always loved them, the cat is out of the proverbial bag, Leo. That's when you start to shine.

On July 9, 2023, you'll experience how Mercury trine Neptune gets you from point A to point B without a hitch, and before you know it, all that you've kept inside will be out there, confessed, exposed and you love it. This is what you need in your life: total transparency, and the person who gets to hear your confession will be overjoyed that you feel this way. Mercury trine Neptune will affect their response, and you will be pleased to know they feel very similar to you. Nice!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You can hold on to personal information for just so long before you blow up, and on this day, July 9, 2023, the info that has you squirming is that you love someone and have not told them this yet. Well, get ready to tell it like it is, Virgo, because you won't be able to hold on much longer during the transit of Mercury trine Neptune.

You will effortlessly walk right over to the person you have chosen as your love and tell them what you have in mind. This transit reaches into you and lets you know that what you have in mind is lovely, so you need not fear scarring your person. You are full of charm and nerve, and it's adorable, Virgo. Use this adorability to charm your new love. Confess with the best!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

That new summer crush is real, Scorpio, and it's bound to go places if only one of you makes the move to let the other one know what's going on. Well, that would be YOU, Scorpio, and come to think of it, you're down with that idea. You will be the one who tells that other person that you are in love with them today, July 9, 2023, because why the heck not?

What is this life if we are supposed to shrink from it and hold in our confessions without ever expressing what's on our minds? Today's transit, Mercury trine Neptune, is about being in tune with what's going on emotionally in your body and mind. Today is the day we come out with it, and you will be doing just that, Scorpio. Today, July 9, 2023, is when you confess your love to someone who feels the same way.

