3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Own Independence On July 4, During The Capricorn Moon

The irony will not be lost today when we find independence on the day called 'Independence Day.' We've got a Capricorn Moon on high, and for some zodiac signs, this day will put it all into perspective. The Capricorn Moon is strong, and it can move us into thinking on our own and making decisions that need to be made ... without the influence of others. We will find out what it's like to own the idea of being on our own during this day, and that has much to do with the work ethic that comes with the Capricorn Moon.

We are serious today. We see the world around us and know that we have several choices. We can submit to the expectations that are put upon us or forge our path. Today is the day we recognize that we are the power in our lives and that our happiness is up to us. We aren't looking to others for approval during the Capricorn Moon. We are happy to take the chance and see where our minds lead us. We feel we've opened up a new chapter in our lives, one that leads to more and more independent thinking. This doesn't mean solitude or loneliness. During the Capricorn Moon, we know we can trust our gut and follow our heart ... because we know what's best for ourselves.

Being independent doesn't always please others, but that's the whole point: we're not trying to please others, and on July 4, 2023, we will feel the energy that arises from making independent choices. We are still strong, friendly and courageous ... we are merely ready to start playing on 'Team Me.' These three zodiac signs will feel the power of being independent today.

Three zodiac signs find their own independence on July 4:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's not only the fact that the Capricorn Moon is in the sky but that it coincides with your Sun sign being in its season. These two significant transits create a yearning for more than you've accepted. You know there's more out there for you, but you also know that if you do what has been expected of you, you'll never find yourself in all of it. You desperately want to discover yourself and can't do it until you claim independence.

There's something about today that puts you in the right place at the right time, where you'll be shown an example of what you do not want in your life. This example will wake you up; once you see something, you can't unsee it. This example will shock you into momentum, and you will not regret where it takes you. You are now independent and free; this will do you a world of good, Cancer.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may be coming out of a state of mind that was very polarized and could not be sustained. This means that because you are somewhat of an extreme person, you've just spent a very long time holding on to an idea that is no longer relevant, and you need change. On July 4, you will be inspired by the transit of the Capricorn Moon, and you'll recognize that this need for change must be tended to NOW.

You will flip the switch on your feelings because you know that you have to get out of your situation and that your mindset has become outdated and doesn't work for you. So, during the Capricorn Moon, you will change once again. You will use your life's pain and experience as the engine that launches you into a new kind of independence. You've always been a solo act, and you make it an art during the Capricorn Moon.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

July 4, 2023, brings out the need to make sense of your life. Your life goals are nothing if you don't do anything about them, and during the Capricorn Moon, you'll feel a burning desire to set out on your own, to conquer the world ... so to speak. You are fine with the people who are presently in your life, but you feel the pressure they've put on you to be someone you are not.

This is likely family, and on this day, you may be mingling with them extra hard due to some get-togethers created to celebrate the holiday. When you are gathered closely with these people, it will be then that you realize that you have to get out, make a name for yourself and do things independently of them. You need your path, and during the Capricorn Moon, you will find it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.