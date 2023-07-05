3 Zodiac Signs Learn From Their Mistakes In Love On July 6, During Moon Square Uranus

Get ready for a day of learning things the hard way. Today is July 6, 2023, and while we have a few super-duper stressful and conflicting transits to deal with, the one that will help us today is Moon square Uranus. Believe it or not, this transit gets us to the next level.

This is when we learn the big lessons, and as we all know, learning those lessons usually comes with pain and the prospect of major change. The cool thing about today is that we know it's coming and are ready. So, bring on the hardcore lessons. We are hungry!

Three zodiac signs will benefit tremendously from the power that comes off of Moon square Uranus, as this transit comes with 'high energy,' and that may be what it takes to get us out of our stupors or jolt us into action.

That becomes very clear during this time: we need to ACT. We need to get up off our tushes and get out there where we can make a difference, even if that difference is only for our good. We want connection during Moon square Uranus. We want to be with people and learn from them. We are open to what others say because, for the first time in a while, many of us are not shut off or defensive. We are finally where we can let the good stuff in!

One thing that will be noticeable today is that we are impulsive. That's the Uranus way, but our impulse is another form of energy, and today the energy is geared toward healing. So, for the three zodiac signs that are on the right track, thanks to Moon square Uranus, we can know this: the lessons will be learned, and once we know this, there's no going back. Let's do this thing!

Three zodiac signs who learn from their mistakes on July 6:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel that you've made so many mistakes in your life and that you've lost friends and lovers because of those mistakes. You'd be right. You have made mistakes, but during Moon square Uranus on July 6, 2023, you'll realize that beating yourself up for a lifetime is fruitless. You can't undo your mistakes, so you might as well own them and their consequences.

Those people aren't coming back, and that's OK because you're still here and intelligent and adaptable enough to know that you can turn lemons into lemonade. That is what today is all about for you, Cancer. You will not only learn from your mistakes today, you will take your lessons and make a powerful life for yourself because of your desire to change.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel you've wasted much time focusing on what robbed you of a positive experience. Between self-hate and body issues, you have thrown away precious years, and during Moon square Uranus, on this day, July 6, 2023, the buck stops here. Whatever gets into you, it's doing its job, and you feel you are being refined from the inside out.

This is a huge change for you, but you also realize that it's now or never and that if you don't either accept yourself as is or make the moves to create radical change in your life, then all you'll be doing is living with regret until the day you die. Well, smart and special Virgo, your day of reckoning is here. It's time to channel all the pain from the lessons you've learned into something productive and healing. It's time to bring in self-love.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

By and large, you rarely regret anything, and that attitude has also kept you from taking responsibility for the many mistakes you've made in your life. If you don't admit that you make mistakes, then you never get to learn from them, and that's why today is going to have a profound effect on you.

During Moon Square Uranus, on July 6, 2023, you'll see that your carefree lifestyle has caused you quite a lot of pain, not to mention how much pain you've inflicted on others by not taking responsibility for your actions. The transit of Moon square Uranus works deeply on uprooting false notions of self and ego. Today is the first day of the rest of your life, and finally, Libra, you are ready to be the person you were meant to be — no more childish denial. You are ready to grow up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.