Horoscope For July 5, 2023, During The Moon In Aquarius

Put on your thinking caps, zodiac signs. Today we get a little bit of help from a smart Moon, the Moon in Aquarius. Aquarius energy rules the higher mind, big tech, the internet, and our social networks. If you have the day off, spend time with friends. If you're traveling, be a little careful. When the Moon is in Aquarius on Wednesday it will speak in harsh conversations with Uranus, which lends itself to accidents. So if the weather is difficult during travel, don't rush. To find out what's in store for your zodiac sign on July 5, check out your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon is in Aquarius, your sector of friendships and social networking, and this is the perfect time for you to start becoming more active and intentional on your social media. You have time to brand yourself better. Due to Saturn in Aquarius last year, you've allowed some of your presence to go dormant and unfocused.

But now that Pluto retrograde is back in your work sector, you can take some of the lessons you've learned over the last year and apply them to your professional sphere with incredible results. If you want to build your own business, get a new job or be considered for a promotion, carefully craft your ideas starting with today before you let this week go by.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You like to work smarter, not harder, and with the Moon in thoughtful Aquarius, you will take your energy and effort and apply it to your job. You like it when things are done efficiently, and you may have noticed a few things by humans that could easily be converted to work done by AI, an application or some other outsourcing tool.

Today you will take the time necessary to research options and calculate the cost to solve one of your most pressing problems: wasted time. You know that it will likely take a bit of effort to figure things out at the beginning of this progress, but once a system is developed and running, you can focus on bigger and better things: fun, play, and making money while you sleep.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are spiritual, even if you don't let on that you are. Today, you'll think of new ways to connect with your higher power. There's a person you want to pray for, and the truth is you don't want to ask your high power to watch over them, but you want them to understand just how much they mean to you.

Today your prayers have a specific element of sincerity and strength because the Moon in Aquarius connects with your sector of spirituality and philosophy. While you may envision petitioning a higher power as being on your knees quietly asking for what you want, there's another way. Live life, think of your desires and live as if it's already happened to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Everyone makes mistakes, and that does not mean a person should be allowed to re-enter your life in the same way they were in the past. Today, you may struggle to decide whether to leave someone in your will and estate trust. You may have given this person a lot of chances to do the right thing, yet, time and time again, they have left you disappointed.

Some of you will wonder if you are enabling and holding them back from growing up. If they know you are giving them everything you have one day, what need do they have to secure their future. You might decide that the best thing is to cut this person out of your will for good. And if they start to straighten up, you can always add them back in. It's tough love, Cancer, but in your heart, you may find yourself pulling the plug on loyalty and gifting your estate to a good friend instead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you fall in love, you toss all reason out the window and jump into a relationship. This time, you've decided that no matter how much you feel for someone, you will not give up on yourself again. You're coming across as a bit cold and burned, though, and it's holding you back from what you want: true intimacy.

You can't have it both ways, Leo. You can't have all the control and still expect someone to give you everything they have. You will have to decide if this relationship is worth your risk. As the saying goes, "If it's not a heck yes, then it's a no." Figure it out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a lot of work to do today, and as you get into the zone on a few levels, the extra duties become therapeutic for you. Today you enjoy having a busy schedule. The fact that everything is set up for you makes life easier. You know what is expected of you, and you can deliver it.

What you may find notable is how your mind is clear and can receive important messages from the universe today. As you work in service to others, your heart is open, and your mind is ready to gain insight into your own life. Overall, today will be a productive day for you on many levels. So don't call out of work, even if you had planned to do so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You lost a few close friends during the pandemic, and as a result, your social life feels a bit dull and lacking in genuine connections. Today you can get online to meet new people. You're not necessarily hoping to meet someone to date.

Still, you'd like to connect with someone you can do fun things with, like go to brunch, see a movie or go to an escape room together. It's a shot in the dark to meet someone online, perhaps through a Meetup Group or NextDoor. Still, you'll check it out to find someone close to you who enjoys the same hobbies and interests.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have always wanted to own your own home, but they have become so expensive. You honestly thought being a homeowner was out of your reach. Only today, you may decide to see what you qualify for and if you can get something in your own name. You will want to check your credit score, talk to a bank or a community lending institution.

You will also find it helpful to ask friends and family about special assistance for people who live in your state. With Pluto in Capricorn and the Moon in Aquarius today, you will find a loophole to help you get what you want: a place to call your home that you own.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are done talking to someone you've decided is toxic and super toxic. Their text messages reek of negative energy, and you have had enough of it. You're going to block their calls and their WhatsApp too. You don't need to have someone like this in your life, and by creating room for you to breathe away from their antics, you will start to feel so much better.

Today, your heart will hurt because there's now a gap of space where they once were. But there's no reason for you to stop living. Play music. Draw or take photos for your Instagram. Check out what's happening in theatre in your area, or go to an open mic and try some karaoke.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have to be extra careful today, Capricorn. The Moon in your sector of money is a time of vulnerability. Refrain from falling for a scam via email or through your PayPal account. If you have to Zelle someone money, double-check the number you're sending to and that you have clarified the amount you're sending.

Today be careful not to assume anything you do online is safe, like links sent to you to click on by a friend or a coworker. You will want to exercise hyper diligence to avoid problems with your computer, cell phone or social media. The next few days are high risk, thanks to the Moon in Aquarius, but if you are alert, things will work out just fine for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You don't like to be selfish, but today you may decide to do what you must and forget about everyone else. You're interested in living life on your own terms. You've given away so much of your time and energy to people who don't seem to appreciate you.

So rather than try to do it one more time for the sake of love, you are going to love yourself and let others show that your presence is missed — not because you need to help an adult child pay a bill or listen to a friend talk about how much they want to get a divorce when they call. Today it's about you, Aquarius. You're happy and fun. So go out and fine-dine yourself to see how good it feels when you set your priorities in the proper order.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are always thinking about how to improve your life, so you can easily get stuck in past memories and lose sight of the future. The past is the past, but you can't move on from an ex if you're still connected with each other on social media.

It's so easy for you to get hurt in your heart when you see them posting photos of their trips, friendships and even their potential dating interests. It's time to mute their accounts, even if you decide not to unfriend them. Today you'll want to protect your heart through your eyes because as long as you can see what they are doing, you will stop living your own life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.