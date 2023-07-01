Love Runs Cold For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 2, During Moon Trine Mars

When we say "Moon trine Mars," you can immediately picture a town where suddenly everything is covered in ice, and all things crack and crumble from the bitter cold. Wrought iron fences and gates crackle and break apart, and glass mirrors fracture as we look at our reflections — the cold is all-consuming, it reaches our eyes, and we feel as though we can't produce tears without them turning into icicles.

On this warm Summer of July 2, 2023, we will see our love run as cold as the Moon trine Mars. While all of this sounds too frilly and poetic, we can all agree that when we find ourselves being lied to, betrayed or fooled by love, we feel the very blood in our veins turn to ice.

This is that day, friends. As it goes, Moon trine Mars affects three zodiac signs more than the remaining ones. Today is the day we not only find out the reason why our love runs cold, but it is the day we feel the change within ourselves. There is no going back. The point of origin has been tainted.

We have no 'home' to return to if we consider 'home' to be our trusted and beloved romantic relationship. Something is going to happen to ruin that trust, or something already happened and it will be on this day, July 2, 2023, that we come to terms with it.

The transit, Moon trine Mars empowers us. We may not come off as sweet and docile during this event, but we certainly understand that we'll only get through this storm by bracing ourselves and hardening our hearts. We should be grateful that transits like this come 'round when we need them most, and on July 2, 2023, these three zodiac signs will get a chance to utilize the 'cold' that comes from this transit.

Love runs cold for three zodaic signs on July 2, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you go cold, you ghost the entire world. You may be pretending to be OK, but you're not. On July 2, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Mars, you are so far from OK that the only thing that could help you get by is to harden your heart to such a degree that you make yourself a human robot. This is OK with you, as you are not ready to accept another moment of pain into your life.

A lover has hurt you, and it's humiliating and something you swear you will never let happen to you again. You feel fierce but rigid. This is the last time anyone will hurt you, and you feel that you'll be safe if you keep up this coldness. We shall see on that one, Gemini, but for now, do what you must.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As a Leo, you suffer from 'foolish pride,' but that pride isn't a facade — it's what has worked for you all of your life. Now that a romantic partner has duped you, you are again in touch with your pride and do not like what happened to it. The date is July 2, 2023, and the influential cosmic force is Moon trine Mars. It hits you hard and allows you to shut off your emotions.

If you need to become cold and hard, then so be it. No one can tell you how to behave or what to do with your emotions. Your Leo pride wins out today as it pushes you to the limit and makes you feel like you need to become a tank. Invulnerable and solid. You will not be hurt again, and it starts today with a frozen cold attitude and a warrior's stance.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The depth of your coldness equals your ability to love; when you love, you go hard. So, it only makes sense that when you are betrayed or hurt by the person you've trusted with your heart, you practically implode with sadness. Alas, you make a pitstop first, and that's where you pick up your protective gear, meaning your cold attitude. During Moon trine Mars, you will see no room for feeling self-pity. You've been done wrong, and you know it.

You are angry, furious. You feel like you've been duped, but that anger will burn you out if you don't channel it into something that will help you, not hurt you. What helps you right now, on July 2, 2023, is the idea of turning off completely. You have no emotions to feel at this point. Your love has run cold, and this is how you protect yourself. We do what we do, right?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.