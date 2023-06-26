3 Specific Zodiac Like Being Alone On June 27, During The Moon Sextile Mars

Three zodiac signs may like to be alone on June 27. If Moon sextile Mars were a person, they wouldn't be anybody's choice for a prom date, that's for sure. This transit is ornery and rude, making people want to hide under a rock. For those of us who get to really experience the downside of Moon sextile Mars on June 27, the effect will be a total drag.

When we become immersed in the energy that comes with this particular transit, we drown in our self-pity. However, the one good thing that comes of it is that we know we're dragging, so we keep to ourselves. Today is a perfect day to choose to be alone as we may not be much good to anyone, even if we try.

We aren't all that fond of ourselves today. We might start by putting ourselves down for fun, but as the day progresses, we may tend to believe what we're saying to ourselves in that negative internal monologue that we've got going.

At some point during the day, we may not want to take responsibility for being as bad as we've just convinced ourselves that we are, and we'll be the blame game. That's where our self-protective devices come into play. We don't think highly of ourselves, so rather than own that notion, we tell ourselves that other people are causing the damage. We clear our name just to get through the day, but inside ... we don't believe a word we say.

Moon sextile Mars makes us feel hostile towards ourselves. Whether we are disappointed in how our lives turned out or jealous of the person next to us, the best thing we can do today is remove ourselves from the company of others. We like to be alone. We are best on our own, and for these three zodiac signs, the advice is to stick it out and stay alone on June 27, 2023.

Three zodiac signs like being alone on June 27:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You might be mad at yourself on June 27 for several reasons. What you do know is that whatever has got you to feel this badly about yourself is something that you desperately do NOT want to share with anyone else, and you even get the hint that sharing would be an awful experience. Staying alone ... now THAT's the ticket right there because you are not easily dealt with during that transit of Moon sextile Mars.

You are not your usual kind and outgoing self and rather work it out alone. The last thing you'd be open to on this day is 'help' from friends. You'd resent anyone who even tries. You recognize that your problem is yours and deal with it accordingly. Best alone today, Libra.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today brings you the mood from Hell, and you know yourself too well to think you'd want to let other people in on this. Because being alone is your favorite pastime, you might enjoy your dark moments in the privacy of your own space, as the only thing you'll be sharing in abundance on this day is snark and caustic behavior.

Moon sextile Mars appeals to the darker side of your nature, and while the whole world may think that you're just a free-spirited Sagittarius, there's another side of you that very few see, and that's the judgmental antagonist. You know you can be abrasive, and you'd rather keep the whole scene to yourself on June 27. You feel confident enough knowing you'll return to your own 'free spirit' self soon enough. For today — shut that door!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Nobody takes things to heart quite like you do, Pisces, and that includes things that don't necessarily need to be taken all that seriously. That's not stopping you because on June 27, during the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you'll see very few things as lightweight and just about everything left as heavy, dragging, and burdensome.

You can't help but feel you are carrying the world's weight on your shoulders today, but that only ends up in you finding someone else to blame all your troubles on. Moon sextile Mars is hostile energy, so it's not just about feeling sorry for yourself; it's about feeling sorry for yourself while blaming everybody and their mother for your problems. The smart person in you will recognize that it's best to stick it out and keep to yourself today. You'll ride it out this way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.