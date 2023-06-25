June 26 Horoscopes May Feel A Bit Sad For 3 Zodiac Signs

Here's an interesting transit for an interesting day. It's June 26, 2023, and we are working with the oddball energy from Mars square Uranus transit. This will affect us, especially the three zodiac signs, because we don't feel we fit in today. We see ourselves as the outsider, the outlier, the misfit or the outcast. We don't necessarily believe that being a misfit is a bad thing.

We still believe in ourselves, but circumstance has it that whatever we do and wherever we go, we don't feel as though we belong. And what's even more interesting is that we may not 'want' to belong. During Mars square Uranus, we don't mind being different, although we do feel it, and people being people, well, they don't always welcome in what is different.

What's here to look out for, unfortunately, is that while we're off on the side, noticing how different we are, we might make efforts to become accepted, and in doing so, we may create an actual physical consequence. This means that today of all days, is a day where accidents can happen. It's an accident-prone day, but don't let these words become a suggestion. Just know that Mars square Uranus tends to create situations where accidents can occur quickly. So, today we're watching out for feeling like a misfit and the conditions by which accidents can happen. That's a lot of vigilance, folks ... take care today!

Three zodiac signs must be looking for this kind of cosmic 'response.' Let's keep in mind that the main reason for any accident to occur on this day is due to hasty decisions or impulsive reactions. Try to maintain your cool and carry on. Don't rush into anything. Which zodiac signs are most affected by Mars square Uranus on June 26, 2023?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 26:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You already think of yourself as the 'unique' one, and while you certainly do have the chops to show that you are unique in all the right ways, today might be one of those days where you feel more like a misfit than a unique wonder of the world.

During Mars square Uranus on June 26, 2023, you feel as though you are not wanted anywhere, and while you aren't exactly being told that you're unwanted, you 'think' you're picking up on a vibe that tells you that 'your people' don't really want you around today.

The other side of the story is that you are a little 'too much' during Mars square Uranus because your energy is so hyper and impulsive that you make others around you nervous. You can usually channel your wild energy into something productive, but on this day, you may break something — and people around you feel it.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today gives you a distinct feeling of being an outcast, even if it's you who is doing the outcasting. You like being different. It's a point of pride for you. "Look how I don't fit in! I'm like nobody else here!" All this is good because you can usually flow freely when you think of yourself as someone who doesn't fit in. You prefer it this way. However, during Mars square Uranus on June 26, 2023, you will WANT to fit in and won't be able to.

There are things in this life that require you to 'act like everyone else,' and while that disturbs you deeply, you are also intelligent to know when to rebel or when to adapt. Today requires you to adapt, and you will try and fail. You are too self-absorbed to get out of your head today, and this could lead you to further isolation — the kind you seriously do not want.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You would be the first person to admit to being a unique and individual character, but you don't always like being on the outside of things. On June 26, 2023, you'll want to be a part of it all; yet, during Mars square Uranus, you won't be able to join the fun. Well, it's not that anyone is preventing you, but a sense of inexperience floods your mind.

You might start to feel as though your uniqueness has replaced your real-life experience in so much as there's more to do in life that simply states that you are different. You have claimed this title so often that you identify with it, but on this day, you might come to regret how much time you've spent on yourself and not on actually living 'amongst the people.' You will feel anxiety during this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.