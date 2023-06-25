June 26 Horoscopes Have Good Energy For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs can expect to have a great day on June 16. Today's a great day for starting something new. not just because it's a Monday. Sun trine Saturn will make you stick to your commitments and plan for the future so you don't fall off. This applies to all areas of your life. So if you have been putting off going to the gym, now's the time to do it. If you have been second-guessing yourself at work, now's the time to stop that.

Moon trine Pluto also makes the day great for Geminis, Leos, and Cancer zodiac signs. It's perfect for catching up with friends or sharing secrets that help strengthen your bonds. Don't feel pressured into revealing something you don't want to. Today's energy works best with people you already know and care about. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 26, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 26, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today will be a smooth and relaxed day for you for the most part. You may get into a verbal argument with someone later. It can be with your significant other as well. For some of you, this friend usually takes your side but will pivot at the most unexpected moment today. Mercury quincunx Pluto and Moon square Mercury are throwing double whammies your way now.

You are still on the best horoscopes list because Mercury, your homeboy, is in Gemini. No one can outdo you in the commentary department right now. Not in verbal warfare. Some of you will benefit from carrying a red crystal to help you with your self-esteem and confidence. Just make sure to pick a red crystal that feels right and is not the cheapest. For some of you, red sea glass will have a similar beneficial effect on you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you are single, today's a great day to go outside and just enjoy your single life. Don't force yourself to do any activities that trigger your anxieties. Don't socialize more than what feels right to you. You can even visit the arcade and play a few games for nostalgia and good vibes. If you are not single, your day will be pretty good too. Some of you are literally on vacation right now with your bae. Others of you should take advantage of the beautiful energy today and do something cozy or sweet with your partner.

Moon in Libra is perfectly placed today for you. Your self-esteem and confidence will get a much-needed boost just because of this. Since it's the Moon, your intuition will also lead you to spaces and people that will benefit you in the long run. For some of you, if you feel like separating yourself from the pack to stand out from the competition, trust yourself and make the change. Your creativity is very much needed at this time.

Fire rubies are a mighty stone for you right now. Some of you will benefit from wearing it on a ring. If you feel called to, do a journaling exercise today. Your heart has a lot hiding inside it. Allow it to unload itself. You'll surprise yourself. Who knows? Some poetry might come out of it too.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today will be a very routine day for you. You may even feel bored to death because of that. That's precisely why you are on the best horoscopes list. While some other zodiac signs are battling demons and trying to fix broken things in their life, you get an off day just to chill and relax.

Sun in Cancer is in your corner right now. Especially if you live by the sea, a stroll on the beach will do many of you a lot of good. Don't sweat it if you are inland. Bodies of water, whether lakes, rivers or ponds, will calm you and bring out inspired ideas. Visit them if you can.

Some of you need to connect with your mother today. Especially if you are in college and haven't spoken to your family as much lately as usual, this also applies to those of you who are married with children and haven't had the chance to reconnect with your home base. Some gentle reminiscings will do you a lot of good right now.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.